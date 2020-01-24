advertisement

In spring AT & T TV raised my price NOW. It was an unbelievable $ 10 / month, which is a lot you barely notice compared to the smaller fees added every month. Do you know the decent bottle of wine I could have gotten with those $ 10?

So I looked for a possible new streaming provider. Although I stayed with AT&T in the long run because of the price my grandfather got me in, I think it over again because some programs are no longer available (e.g. NFL Network). Most of the program that leaves the program program is sport-oriented, and over the past year there has been a tremendous change in ownership of the sports broadcasting rights, particularly the FOX regional sports networks sold to Sinclair. This means more negotiation, possible loss of channels and winning others.

It’s hard to keep up, isn’t it? Where will you find the most live sports content? More importantly, YOUR local sports content? Should you switch or are you forced to switch? (I’m talking to you, PlayStation Vue customers.) Finally cutting the cord? Like a year ago, at the beginning of a new decade, I broken down the sports offerings of the individual streaming services.

AT&T TV NOW

Current promotion: Free HBO with certain packages / $ 15 off per month if you have unlimited AT&T wireless

Plus Package

Costs: $ 65 / month

Sports channels include: ESPN, ESPN2, FS1

Maximum package

Costs: $ 80 / month

Sports channels include: ESPN Suite, FS1 & FS2, Longhorn Network, MSG, MSG +, SEC Network, Tennis, CBS Sports Network, BTN, ACC Network, YES Network

Sports channels NOT included: NFL Network

Final price for the basic sports package: $ 80 – $ 124 / month

ultimately: The NFL network is still not available. You need the Max package to see the regional sports network in your area. For other sports channels, you need the Xtra package for USD 124 / month: Golf Channel, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network

YouTube TV

Current promotion: free five-day trial

Just one package: $ 49.99 / month

Sports channels include: ESPN Suite, FS1 & FS2, NBA-TV, MLB network, NBC sports network, BTN, SEC network, CBS sports network, tennis channel, golf channel, ACC network

Sports channels NOT included: NFL Network

Final price for most sports: $ 49.99 / month

ultimately: Great price for less than half the package AT&T needs for all additional sports channels. No NFL network available.

Sling TV

Current PhD: $ 10 off the first month

Blue package

Costs: $ 30 / month after the first month ($ 45 / month when bundled with orange)

Sports channels include: FS1, FS2, NFL network, NBC Sports Network, stadium

Add-on sports package (blue)

Costs: $ 10 / month ($ 15 / month when bundled with orange)

Sports channels include: MLB Network MLB Strikezone, NFL Redzone, NBA TV, NHL Network, FS2, Golf Channel, beIN Sports, Pac-12 Network, Tenniskanal

Orange package

Costs: $ 30 / month after the first month ($ 45 / month when bundled with Blue)

Sports channels include: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, stadium (NOTE: No NFL network)

Additional sports package (orange)

Costs: $ 10 / month ($ 15 / month when bundled with Blue)

Sports channels include: MLB Network, MLB Strikezone, NBA-TV, SEC network, ACC network, Pac-12 network, ESPNU, ESPN messages, NHL network, BeIN Sports, tennis channel, longhorn network

ultimately: Which channels of the network are more important to you, FOX or ESPN? This is basically how the packets are separated. They are looking for $ 45 for both basic packages and another $ 15 for both additional sports packages. And finally, NFL Network is available!

Final price for most sports: $ 60 / month

Hulu Live TV

Current promotion: Hulu Live TV, Hulu library all included; 1 week free trial

Just one package: $ 54.99 a month

Sports channels include: ESPN Suite, FS1 & FS2, golf channel, SEC network, ACC network, CBS sports network, NBC sports network, BTN

Sports channels NOT included: MLB network, NHL network, NBA TV, Pac-12 network, Longhorn network

ultimately: Probably not the best option for the most passionate sports fan outside of your local sports audience. A great price and you also get the Hulu library.

Final price for most sports: $ 54.99 / month

The results

The best for your money with the most sporting content will be YouTube TV. You can’t beat this monthly price for virtually any sports network outside of NFL Network. This is not a provider problem, but an NFL network problem. Your website is full of providers who do NOT offer their channel. These exclusive TNF games are not an important switching point for a customer, at least not at this time of year.

The worst? AT&T TV NOW. All sports content (and still without an NFL network) is $ 124 a month, and that’s a robbery of the freeway. Why is this price so much higher?

AT&T TV Now has the luxury of having an immense number of traditional pay TV subscribers, including their ownership of regional sports networks in certain markets across the country. The other services don’t. Most of these transportation and distribution negotiations rely heavily on leverage – leverage in the portfolio of content offerings, leverage on the broadcast market, and leverage against competitors.

For example, AT&T signed an agreement with Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs’ new RSN, which will launch before the launch due to the strong leverage of Sinclair’s hundreds of broadcasting stations. Comcast, with over 50% of customers in the region, has not yet broadcast the broadcaster as the launch date approaches in February. They have no leverage in the market.

Saving tips

Most streaming services allow at least three screens at the same time, so you can share your subscription with others easily and inexpensively. Most screen additions cost around $ 5 each.

If you lose a channel, be it for sports or something else, call your provider to not only complain but to request a refund for the time you miss the channel. I deducted up to $ 15 a month from my bill when I lost my local RSN (this means an even better bottle of wine).

Visit your provider’s website more than just to pay your bill. Many of the changes in your lineup will be published there and are likely to appear in lower case unless it’s a major carriage war. Enjoy streaming!

