When Freddie Roach tried to advertise that Keith Thurman was slow like Heinz Ketchup last year, several boxing fans watched and listened.

Roach was grossly wrongly proven. In fact, Thurman flowed through the air with vigorous movements and almost reached the end of Manny Pacquiao, who quickly declined in the championship rounds.

Pacquiao was lucky enough to survive and win and to decorate his brand.

Of course there were also calls for Pacquiao to hang up his gloves after trying to keep his welterweight WBA crown.

————————- It is not clear or clear whether Pacquiao would continue to fight.

After his 41st birthday, there were always indications that he would fight this year.

Rumors of a clash with UFC star Connor McGregor came up and caused excitement. but these soon faded flat.

Then, right from the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, the famous American trainer Freddie Roach got up.

He found that Pacquiao hits harder than Iron Mike Tyson.

It was not a mere suggestion. According to Roach, Pacquiao’s power beats Tyson, who is widely regarded as the most powerful knockout artist in the history of boxing. How big is a Pacquiao knockout punch?

“My whole body went numb. The force, speed and explosion is much greater than just the dense force, ”Roach told Daily Star (UK).

————————- Roach must be kidding, experts would say; while others suggested he was trying to steal the scene ridiculously.

Did Roach also try to market the Cleto Reyes boxing gloves, Pacquiao’s most popular ring weapon?

Or was it a rough attempt to draw attention to the rumored Pacquiao-McGregor money fight?

For the record, Roach had the chance to train Tyson in the final stages of Iron Mike’s career.

Roach often claimed that he had blood in his urine after working on the gloves before major battles with Pacquiao.

————————- There were also experts who thought Roach was completely wrong.

NowBoxing.com’s Lou Block said, “You can’t take Roach seriously, he’s going to overdo his fighters endlessly. When Tyson hit an enemy, they fell asleep or were seriously injured. When Pacquiao hits an enemy, as he did at Thurman they’re not usually going to be seriously injured. “

It was also noted how Roach claimed that Pacquiao avoided severely injuring opponents after the struggling senator became a born-again Christian. So what is Freddie Roach really doing?

The truth is that Tyson doesn’t mind being classified as a weaker puncher.

In an interview prior to his retirement, Tyson said that he did not believe in talent, but relied entirely on commitment and concentration.

Would he like to be remembered as the strongest knockout artist in the history of boxing?

“Good if you remember me as the cruelest,” Iron Mike clarified.

By the way, Roach was compared to a drifter trying to sell ice cream to an Eskimo. INQ

