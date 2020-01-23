advertisement

For today’s Southern California News Group newspapers, I wrote about choosing the Hall of Fame in the age of social media. There is a thought in this article about the value of private ballot papers. Namely: every vote cast for a player who does not meet the usual Hall of Fame standards has value and should (usually) not be ridiculed. This vote can spark a discussion about a player’s career rather than preventively ending the debate as the voter feared social media response. The player might not get into the Hall of Fame in the end, but every now and then he could.

I wanted to end this thought by speaking to someone who had received exactly one Hall of Fame vote that year.

We always hear from people who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. We often hear from players who are just missing the cut (a player has to appear on 75 percent of the BBWAA ballot papers to get an introduction). We don’t often hear of “one and done” candidates – players who appear on the ballot once and then never again because they were not listed on at least 5 percent of the ballot. This year 16 players fell into this category: Paul Konerko, Jason Giambi, Alfonso Soriano, Eric Chavez, Cliff Lee, Raul Ibañez, J.J. Putz, Brad Penny, Adam Dunn, Carlos Peña, Heide Bell, Rafael Furcal, Brian Roberts, Jose Valverde, Chone Figgins and Josh Beckett.

The BBWAA Examination Board determines the vote. Every year, new candidates with at least 10 years of MLB experience are selected. A player becomes eligible five years after their last major league game.

As this is a Dodgers newsletter: Konerko started his career in Los Angeles, Beckett and Figgins ended their careers there, while Penny and Furcal in a Dodger uniform had some of their best seasons. Ibañez never played for the Dodgers, but he is a special advisor to Andrew Friedman, President of Baseball Operations, and has always been a generous media representative. This week was no exception.

“Whether I got a vote or not, it was an honor to only vote with these people,” said Ibañez in a phone interview. “It was an extreme honor to have the opportunity to be included in an election in the Hall of Fame.”

Ibañez was a round 36 guitar pick at Miami-Dade College in 1992. He was not a regular player on any team until he was 29 in Kansas City. He made an all-star team and collected MVP votes in three different seasons. “It took me five years to complete my first three years of service in the major leagues,” he said.

So no, Ibañez paid no attention to the Hall of Fame voting results when they were announced on Tuesday afternoon. It was only later that he learned that he was getting a vote.

“It was a great honor,” said Ibañez. “It’s something I can take with me for the rest of my life.”

Ibañez was a teammate of Derek Jeter, and he was incredulous that one of the voters had excluded Jeter from their election. He played with Mariano Rivera, who was the first unanimous Hall of Fame candidate last year. He didn’t know there was a long history of mis-elections, like Joe DiMaggio, who needed four attempts to get in, or Jackie Robinson, who was banned from 36 ballots in 1972. As a “one-and-one” candidate, they stopped, publish their ballot papers. I failed to mention the voter who stopped voting because of the backlash.

That gave Ibañez a break.

“From that perspective,” he said, “nobody should be ashamed of who they voted for or not.”

-J.P.

