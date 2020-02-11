advertisement

Abraham Lincoln, 1863. (Photo by Alexander Gardner / public domain)

What is closed on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, Wednesday, February 12?

Los Angeles Superior and State of California dishes.

Where the 16th President of the United States is celebrated on February 12:

Los Angeles National Cemetery: The annual event includes a reading of the Gettysburg Address with Abraham Lincoln and patriotic music at 10 a.m. Free entry. 950 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles. 310-268-4675. bit.ly/2w6lQf3

Some facts about Lincoln on his 211th birthday:

He was born on February 12, 1809 in a log cabin near Hodgenville, LaRue County, Kentucky.

From March 4, 1861 to April 15, 1865, he was President. He was shot by John Wilkes Booth on the night of April 14, 1865, when he died the following morning on a play at the Ford Theater in Washington DC, Lincoln.

The states where Lincoln’s birthday is listed as a public holiday include Connecticut, Illinois, and Missouri.

Lincoln’s birthday has never been a federal holiday. Historically, attempts have been made to convince Congress, but politics prevailed.

Over the years, historians and political scientists have ranked him among the top three in the list of the best presidents in the United States. His leadership during the Civil War 1861-65 earned him recognition.

It has been reported that Lincoln’s favorite dessert is white almond cake with powdered sugar, baked by his wife Mary Todd Lincoln. Here is a recipe from the National Park Service that references the information and recipe in “Lincoln’s Table: A President’s Culinary Journey from Cabin to Cosmopolitan” by Donna D. McCreary: bit.ly/2UFmgmP

