Michigan does not have a caucus, they opt for the standard primary system and because of that, many here do not know exactly how caucuses work and why Iowa is so important.

Michiganders go to a polling station and vote secretly and can go at any time of the day.

In caucus states like Iowa, it’s very different.

“It’s at a set time,” says Christian Peterson, a history professor at Ferris State University, “You have to go. You have to introduce yourself. “

Voters show up in a high school gymnasium or other large area and physically stand where they want to vote.

“People get together with their favorite presidential candidate,” says Peterson.

This is the first ballot.

“You have to get at least 15% to qualify as a viable candidate,” says Peterson.

In the second round, the lower candidates fall and their delegates are to be won. After this round, we are left with a winner.

“People would say,” Well, why don’t you come here and join us? Aww your candidate did not get 15%? So join us. No, we want you! We are a better candidate, “there are a lot of jockey out there,” says Peterson.

As for the Republicans, they continue to huddle and they use a more private process but it is not as crucial this year, with a incumbent in the office.

Democrats have a more difficult decision to make.

“We absolutely have to make sure we win in November,” said candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Although the Iowa winner is not guaranteed a place in the general election, he can send a message to subsequent primaries, such as that of Michigan, which really has a chance.

“This is important because it affects the dynamics of any election,” says Peterson, “Does it always predict the winner?” No, but in itself it’s always an important moment. “

