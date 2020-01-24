advertisement

I recently went to Dublin for a winter wedding. It was a picturesque occasion. After the ceremony, the bride, tender as a snowdrop, posed with her new groom for photos in front of an exhibition of red brick towers and pretty restaurants decorated with fairy lights on Exchequer Street.

I like this part of the city. I have a friend who rented an apartment on the same street above a shoe store that sold leopard leather stilettos. She used to buy her groceries in the trendy grocery store across the street and sat by the window with a view of the busy neighborhood and wrote and studied.

I was eager for their unique life in the metropolis. In the suburbs, where I peeled potatoes and looked for suitable shin guards under the stairs, I imagined their dizzying freedom.

Cyclists passing by got out of hand to avoid stray bridesmaids, passers-by in winter coats wished the young couple good luck

I read somewhere that in the 18th century, long before it was an oasis for frothy slats and even more frothy rents, Exchequer Street was full of brothels without considering my friend’s previous neighborhood choice. Apparently his reputation was so bad that it was almost impossible to find serious tenants for the properties there.

However, until the 19th century there was a moderate hotel on the street. I suspect this could have been the Central Hotel, which now houses the Library Bar, an ideal place for revolver visits and a place where I myself have been a moderate or two times less than moderate.

From tartlets to temperance to wine bars (and shoe stores and artisans with kumquats in wicker baskets) to pretty young women celebrating their weddings on the eve of a brilliant new decade, the street seemed to pulsate in the steel light of history last December afternoon.

Dublin seemed to be in a good mood when the bride resisted the falling temperatures and patiently posed for photos in her backless lace dress. Cyclists passing by mingled to avoid stray bridesmaids, passers-by in winter coats wished the young couple good luck, and even the drivers carried the disturbance fairly well, even though the wedding cohort finally had to move into a side street.

The couple were encouraged to put sealed letters they had written in a wooden box

I watched the photographer at work for a while, watched the images solidify, watched this long-awaited moment take its journey into memory.

The ceremony had been humanistic. We had gathered and listened under the eaves in the top room of one of the hostels on the street when the celebrant, a brilliantly lively and dynamic woman, spoke about the humanist view that long-term partnerships are strongest when they seek support, equality and honesty build up .

We then listened to readings and the couple’s self-made vows, candles were lit, music was played, and the hands of the bride and groom were tied in a symbolic knot. At some point her rings were placed in a small pouch around the gathering (if that’s still the right term to call us witnesses to this gentle ritual).

The celebrant asked each of us to hold the ring bag in his hand for a moment and to express a silent wish or intention for the couple’s union. I silently asked for resilience. It’s not romantic, I admit that, but unlike toasters or sambucas, you can never have too much of it.

Towards the end of the celebration, the two were asked to put sealed letters they had written in a wooden box that already contained a bottle of champagne. The box was then closed with the celebrant’s instruction that both the letters and the foam should be opened on the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary.

However, there was an addition to this provision: If the couple seriously rowed or fell apart between then and now, they could open the box, rinse a few glasses, pop the bottle and read their wedding letters.

I watched the couple smile at each other, caught in the moment when they electrified. Five years felt like an eternity to her, and quarrel or despair were even further away.

I would have liked it very much if someone had encouraged my spouse and me to write to us the morning of our wedding and to separate the letters with a box of champagne. Mind you, as parents of two young children, we would have probably promised not to leave the lid of the ubiquitous Calpol bottle or to spontaneously empty the washing machine a little more often.

Support. Equal rights. Honesty. It couldn’t be fairer. If it were a triangular field, I would camp in it.

