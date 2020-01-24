advertisement

Decreasing tourism and pedestrian traffic as a result of protracted protests against democracy in Hong Kong are forcing many brands and retailers doing business in the region to question their next steps.

Some fashion houses, including Prada and Louis Vuitton, have reportedly considered closing their stores in the area to potentially revise the retail landscape of famous Hong Kong shopping streets, such as Causeway Bay.

“We see that luxury brands, as well as many Hong Kong retailers, are consolidating their presence in the city by moving businesses to more strategic locations and downsizing stores that underperformed,” said Lawrence Wan, senior director of retail advice and transaction services at CBRE office in Hong Kong.

As more and more companies leave Hong Kong, it is expected that these businesses will be occupied by brands that want to use cheaper or shorter-term leases, e.g. B. Pop-up shops.

“Lower rents may attract more foreign retailers who have been waiting for a better time to enter Hong Kong,” said Wan. “In the longer term, Hong Kong is expected to remain a strategic key point for international retailers who appreciate the city’s diversity and liveliness.”

This week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Prada intends to vacate the 15,000-square-foot store on Russell Street when its lease expires in August. (Prada declined to confirm the report and leave additional comments.)

Louis Vuitton is also expected to confirm plans to close one of its Hong Kong stores. According to an article in the South China Morning Post published earlier this month, the LVMH label, which has eight stores in Hong Kong, has closed its location in Times Square Mall. (LVMH saw a 25% decline in Hong Kong sales in the third quarter.)

According to Cushman & Wakefield, the famous Causeway Bay – a shopping scene with brands like Chanel, Dior and Max Mara – suffered the most from the ongoing protests that led to business interruptions. The area saw a 7% decrease in rents compared to the previous quarter; However, real estate researchers also saw rent declines of between 3.6% and 5.9% in all other major retail districts in Hong Kong.

“Declining retail sales and business disruptions due to social unrest put increasing pressure on retail rents, which had risen in most submarkets in the first half of the year,” wrote Cushman & Wakefield in his latest report on the region in September. “With no end to the social turmoil in Hong Kong yet, market sentiment in the city’s retail sector will remain bleak in the fourth quarter as rents continue to come under pressure.”

Data released by the Hong Kong Tourism Board last week showed that visitor numbers fell 39% in the last six months of 2019 compared to the same period last year. Retail, along with tourism and gastronomy, is one of the three sectors with the greatest losses. Trade revenues fell 25% in October and November. A report released last month by the Hong Kong Retail Management Association estimates that 7,000 out of 64,000 registered retail stores will be closed in the coming months.

