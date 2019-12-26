advertisement

Skeptic Alex tried the trend for a month, but when she stopped it went downhill – quickly.

Three months ago, Alex Carlton was a normal woman doing her normal daily duties. After Christmas and New Year, her skin got out of hand more than usual, so she jumped on Instagram to find a solution to her skin problems, plunged into a rabbit hole full of hashtags, and discovered the magic #sellerie juice of the Medical Medium trend.

She then went into great detail about her experience when she tried the latest and greatest health trend of 2019 at myBody + Soul and claimed that after just one month her skin was “unclear”. This of course triggered a lot of conversation and she is no longer a normal woman. She is literally known as a celery woman.

Health experts express their concerns and state that celery juice is not the panacea for all your ailments. On the other hand, the obsessed fans of The Medical Medium (aka Anthony William) rave about the benefits, claiming it helped them lose weight, improve their digestion, stabilize their mood, and heal all of their skin problems from eczema to psoriasis. They also have celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Gwyneth Paltrow raving about the benefits of juicing celery on social media.

Obviously it has become a heated debate. So who should we believe? The Healthy-ish team called the celery woman herself to improve the record.

“Look, I don’t pretend for one second that it has cured one of my symptoms … I still lost 20 kg, but my skin was really good,” Alex tells the co-hosts Dr. Andrew Rochford and Maz Compton on the latest issue of Healthy-ish episode “Healthy-ish goes back to the future.”

It’s been a few weeks since she fell off the celery juice train and Alex has seen some pretty drastic changes …

“My skin looks pretty hideous right now, and that’s because I actually stopped drinking celery juice,” she adds.

But why did it stop? As with everything, there are advantages and disadvantages to this wellness trend.

First, along with her celery fame, she made a hype about the vegetables, causing their popularity and price to skyrocket. Muchos Grazias Alex.

“I think it was about $ 4 when I did that, and now it’s about $ 7. Sorry to everyone,” she says.

To juice the recommended 470 ml, you need almost a whole bunch of celery. That means you currently need to invest around $ 49 a week to stay up to date (for your information: $ 2,548 a year).

Then there is the dilemma of having seven grapes of celery in your fridge, in addition to having to clean a “dirty and coarse” juicer every morning.

“You have to keep so much of it in your fridge to keep it going, since 470 ml is almost a whole lot of celery, so it’s almost like having to buy a secondary celery fridge just to keep it up,” adds Alex added.

She also emphasizes that she doesn’t have to do without drinking a cup of “rotten” celery juice every morning.

“Our friend” The Medical Medium “says you mustn’t stain anything with it. Not even water. In his opinion, even ice cubes will take everything off the course. It’s perfectly straight. And it tastes repellent, I won’t lie. It has a light anise taste that I hate. It’s bad. It’s messy and expensive. “

And whether you want to classify this as a pro or a contra is up to you, but Alex says that it made her * very * have regular bowel movements. “Things were definitely moving down there.”

Conclusion: is it worth sitting on the toilet?

The skeptic Dr. Andrew Rochford weighs in and points out that a vegetable obviously has health benefits.

“I think it also depends on it being good for you,” Rochford explains. “Nobody argues that celery is not nutritious and good for you.”

But drink a lot of celery every morning? This is a different (extreme) story.

For Alex, she would definitely go back to the wellness trend in times of need – and probably after her next payday.

“I don’t say for a second that it’s a practical thing that you have to have in your life,” notes Alex. “But back to my point – in a very short time, my skin was incredible.”

Hey, we would try everything in the name of clear skin, but we’ll probably wait for the hype to subside to save a few cents.

