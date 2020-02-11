advertisement

His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales thanked the people of Leicester for their warm welcome on an icy day.

The heir to the throne and the Duchess of Cornwall arrived at the town market at lunchtime today while snow and sleet were blowing.

The unpleasant weather, however, did not deter hundreds of people from lining the streets to greet the royal couple.

No sooner had Prince Charles and Camilla got out of the royal limousine than Geoff Rossa from the Café Bocca market offered them a rigid espresso.

Geoff, whose grandfather Raphael set up a booth in Leicester in 1986, said: “They had ordered in advance, so we were ready with the refreshments. I think they liked it. “

“It’s serious coffee,” said the prince after a sip before he and Camilla ventured into the market to meet traders.

City mayor Sir Peter Soulsby led the couple through the stalls, explaining that the family of one of Leicester’s favorite sons, Gary Lineker, once operated a fruit and vegetable business there.

The stalls were decorated with Union flags as the couple passed.

Camilla took the time to stop and speak with members of the Shama Women’s Center at Highfields, which works to help women develop their skills, prevent domestic violence, and view the artwork. created by the group.

Trader Tim Pole briefly chatted with the prince as he walked through the indoor dining hall of the market.

He said: “He was really interested in our British cheeses. I could send him some. It was great to meet him for me personally and great for the city. This raised the situation. “

Join the crowd at Green Dragon Square

The centerpiece of the market visit was for Prince Charles to unveil a plaque to mark the renaming of the “ new market square ” behind the Corn Exchange in Green Dragon Square – a nod to the Green 15th century Dragon Tavern which once stood roughly where the suffragist Alice Hawkins statue is now placed.

They were welcomed by 90 students from Leicester primary school, Folville Junior School, Avenue Primary School and St Thomas More Catholic Voluntary Academy.

Lord Mayor Annette Byrne presented Camilla with a small bronze statuette of the former worker from Leicester who fought for the votes of women.

PHOTO ALEX HANNAM – His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Leicester Market – HISTORY NO SYNDICATION WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

What Charles said

Addressing the crowd at Green Dragon Square, Prince Charles said, “May I say how much pleasure it is for my wife and I to be here today.

“We apologize for making you wait in the midst of hailstorms and also for preventing so many of you from shopping in the splendid market that we enjoyed so much.”

He said he hoped the new square would make a huge difference to the city, adding, “Thank you for your incredibly kind welcome, which really made a difference for us.”

The Duchess then went to Leicester General Hospital while the Prince of Wales visited the City Rooms for the launch of the East Midlands chapter of the British charity Asian Trust, of which he is the royal patron.

Among the people he met, the owner of City Rooms, Naresh Parmar.

Mr. Parmar said, “We had a good conversation. I told her about some of the buildings that I have restored and the eight that have been removed from the “at risk” heritage register.

“He joked that he had failed to remove from the list and asked me how I had succeeded. This is one of his real interests. “

It was also a special day for Mr. Parmar’s parents, Ganpatbhai and Kesumben, who met the prince as they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

As Prince Charles left, he stopped to chat with more people, including Katherine van Kroonenburg, 26, of Wigston, who had brought her daughter, Diane, who had just turned one year old, into the hope of a meeting.

Tiny 1-year-old Diane van Kroonenburg is wrapped up warm as mom Katherine meets the prince

(Image: Alex Hannam)

Katherine said, “It’s not every day that you get the chance to meet a prince.

“I wanted to tell him that God bless him.

“He stopped and he was very kind. He said, “I hope this little one isn’t too cold.”

“I wrapped it up well. It will be good to talk to her when she is a little older. “

