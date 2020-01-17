advertisement

Gigi Hadid is the smartest potential jury member.

The supermodel was spotted on her way to the New York court this morning. It wore an elegant look in black and gray tones.

Hadid wore a Ganni checkered wool vest ($ 294 at Farfetch.com) over a black blazer and white t-shirt. On the underside she was wearing the Kirk jeans from a jeans collaboration that her stylist Mimi Cuttrell had made with 3 × 1. The style is available at Revolve.com for $ 265.

Gigi Hadid arrives in New York on January 16.

CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE / Shutterstock

A closer look at Gigi Hadid’s boots.

CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE / Shutterstock

Hadid had black boots on his feet. The couple she had chosen seemed to be made of leather; They had a flat sole and a pointy toe.

The supermodel rounded off her look with a shopping bag from Ralph Lauren and aviator glasses. She wore her hair combed back in a bun and carried a Starbucks coffee cup for the ultimate city-go look.

Hadid was called up as a potential judge in the case against Harvey Weinstein, the competitive film tycoon, who was accused of assaulting several women. Hadid was reportedly released from the jury pool after her appearance today.

Gigi Hadid arrives in New York on January 16.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

When it comes to their typical leisure style, Hadid is often found in casual clothing. The “It” girl often wears Reebok shoes, for which she is an ambassador, and styles by Dr. Martens and Charles & Keith.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

