advertisement

The singer enjoys her free time in Colorado.

Ninel Conde took the opportunity to ski like a pro and was recorded as he was already counting the days to please his fans.

The holiday of “The Assassin Hottie” was great and so she informed her on her networks. The place where Christmas was chosen was Vail, Colorado.

advertisement

“Experience this incredible experience to the fullest. What a beautiful landscape! How nice to have fun as children! ” The actress In one of her most recent publications, she wrote that she was undoubtedly enjoying this experience in the snow to the fullest.

The singer’s releases are full of “likes” and positive comments for her, as she always works and her followers indulge in her well-deserved rest.

Ninel Today, in his stories, he published that he was leaving Denver to go to Los Angeles, where vacation, a luxury vacation, is expected.

“Christmas is coming … I wish you the best and most important peace and love. My chocolates, ”he said Conde seem to be a lover of this holiday on their networks.

Today he took off all winter clothes and showed his spectacular body at this time of year in a well-fitting, colorful gardener.

Previous articleKourtney Kardashian is in love again Who is she dating?

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

advertisement