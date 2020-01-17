advertisement

Duke Basketball dropped its second game of the season through the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night, but how meaningful is that for the Blue Devils?

Duke Basketball lost the second game of the season on Tuesday and the first against an ACC opponent. The Blue Devils fought from the beginning and never seemed to have caught up and never able to leave Clemson with a win.

This is Duke’s second loss to an unrated opponent, but what exactly does that mean? Does that mean Duke is an inconsistent team and will fight in March? Does that mean we should expect Duke to lose 4-5 ACC games? Is Clemson a decent team? Or was it just a coincidence?

You can draw an infinite number of conclusions from this game, and chances are that your conclusion is probably not wrong. This loss is very confusing to me. Duke looked like they’d made their move and they just made the loss for Stephen F. Austin like one-in-a-million things, but is that the case now?

This defeat comes at a terrible time, as Duke’s next game will be played against the season’s third-placed opponent, the tenth Louisville Cardinals. This loss is not surprising and confusing, but it shows a lot about the identity of the 2019-20 Duke Blue Devils.

So without further ado, here is Duke’s second loss this season:

