The 5v5 game is 90% mental. As soon as you reach the field, you will be judged.

Who is he?

– He’s Dave’s buddy.

Does he have something to look for?

– I don’t know, but it looks decent.

This is a typical conversation between two regulars at a 5v5 soccer game where a new member of the group is discussed. Usually, “looks decent” refers to the keepy uppies you make while waiting for the game to start, the boots you wear, or mostly the gear you put on for a soccer game.

It may seem stupid, but it is, and there are good reasons. Just as there are some stereotypes, what you wear 5 to 5 can be a direct reflection of your soccer skills.

Short socks, restrained training equipment.

“I’m fine. Like, try Charlton.”

If you wear short socks, boots, soccer shorts and a training top, are you a better player? Absolutely not. Does this make your player look better? Absolutely.

Think of the best player you have ever played 5v5 with. Think about what they were wearing. If you dress as if you belonged to a soccer field, it takes your teammates and opponents a lot longer to find out that you are crap. You can get away with a few mistakes before they no longer give you the ball, unlike some of the others on this list.

GAA shorts and or leotard.

“Let’s get physical!”

Approximately 100% of the unnecessary physical challenges in 5-a-side are caused by people who wear GAA shorts. This is not because they are particularly vicious, but because they enjoy movement and physical contact so much that their eagerness to settle down gets the best out of them.

People think twice before going for a header with a boy in a GAA jersey.

Complete team kit.

“I still pretend to score the winning goal in a FA Cup final in my yard.”

Someone calls Peter Pan, another lost boy from Never Never Land has been found.

When children under the age of 10 wear their full jersey, it’s delightful because they pretend to be their favorite players. When does a grown man do it? It’s just scary.

If you wear the entire jersey in five, your teammates have no choice but to pretend that you don’t exist.

Obscure / retro soccer jersey

“Please take care of me.”

-Hey, what is this jersey?

It’s the Grasshopper Zurich away jersey from 1999 that they threw Bray Wanderers out of the UEFA Cup. I searched for it for a while but finally found it on eBay for £ 14. I had to pay extra for shipping to Ireland because it came from a remote village in Switzerland that has no post office.

-…Okay

Look at me. I like soccer so much. Let’s talk about soccer. I bet I know more than you.

Training pants

“I don’t go outside much.”

Tracksuit bottoms are much tighter than shorts. So if you show up in a pair of shorts, people think you don’t own a pair of shorts and therefore don’t like the sun and rarely go out.

Unless you’re the fool who wears trackies because you slip everywhere. In this case, calm down.

Penney’s shorts and t-shirt

“I’m only here to put the numbers together.”

You know the boy.

Penney’s board shorts with a floral pattern and a cheap t-shirt that says “Ibiza” or “California 1928”. This boy throws himself on the first thing he can find after getting a call 10 minutes before the start of the soccer game and doesn’t offer anything to the game.

If someone is not in the right position because they are not chatting about something, it is this guy.

Ridiculously tight gym t-shirt

“I’m going to the gym. I also have terrible cardio.”

Bonus points if the word “nutrition” is written anywhere.

This guy is an exercise rat and he is proud of it. He shoulders everyone within a radius of 3 meters, but is absolutely gassed after 15 minutes because treadmills are for pussies.

