advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombing, with which they announced their decision today to quit as “high-level” royals, contained a particularly striking line.

“We intend to step down as” senior “members of the royal family and work to become financially independent while we continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen,” said the couple.

Working to become financially independent. What does that mean exactly? Basically, this means being able to work. pursue commercial business; earn their own income outside of the royal family.

advertisement

Because of me. But like so many aspects of Meghan and Harry’s announcement, the details are frustratingly vague.

Perhaps this has something to do with their intentions going public before they bothered to tell the Queen, Prince Charles, or anyone else in the royal family first.

RELATED: Buckingham Palace’s blunt response to Meghan and Harry

RELATED: Queen ‘blindsided’ from the couple’s decision to resign

In an alternative universe where this situation was handled competently, all the details of the couple’s new life, and especially the ongoing relationship with Buckingham Palace, would have been cleared up behind the scenes.

There would have been a nice, clean, amicable joint statement and a clear explanation of what responsibilities – and what benefits – Harry and Meghan would endure and enjoy.

Instead, we have a passive aggressive statement from the blind palace that the discussions with Harry and Meghan are “at an early stage” and that there are “complicated issues that take time to work”.

And we’ve revised the couple’s personal website, which combines tons of meaningless PR ideas with one-sided statements about things the couple actually have no control over.

I am thinking in particular of the “financing” heading.

RELATED: How Much Money Meghan and Harry Will Lose

RELATED: Meghan’s Secret Tour Before A Bomb Announcement

RELATED: Harry and Meghan’s hint before giving up as high-ranking royals

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to move to a new working model. If they resign as high-ranking members of the royal family and no longer receive funding from the sovereign grant, they will become members of the royal family with financial independence, which they look forward to, ”it says.

“Her Royal Highnesses believe that this new approach will allow her to continue performing her duties to Her Majesty the Queen while having future financial autonomy to work externally.

“While the Sovereign Grant contribution covers only 5 percent of the costs for the Duke and Duchess and is used specifically for their official expenses, their royal sovereigns prefer to remove this financial commitment.”

So they give up their share of the sovereign grant, the public money that finances the royal family every year. We all agree that this is the right step.

But what about the other 95 percent? In Harry and Meghan’s words, this is financed by “revenue that was allocated to the Prince of Wales by His Royal Highness and generated by the Duchy of Cornwall”.

It’s a fancy way of saying that Harry’s father gives him a lot of money. And where does the money come from? The public.

Prince Charles is, among other things, the Duke of Cornwall, which means that he receives the income from the Duchy. Every year he gives some of it – a few million pounds – to William, Harry and their partners.

Think of it as an allowance, but on steroids.

The Royals consider this “private” money, even though it was raised by the people of Cornwall. I think most normal people would disagree. But that’s a debate for another day.

I’m more interested in Meghan and Harry’s definition of “financial independence” because they live to a large extent on that money.

Nowhere on her carefully revamped website does she mention that she doesn’t. They fully intend to keep it.

It is the rough equivalent of me, a 29-year-old man who receives a multi-million dollar allowance from my parents and calls it financial independence without a hint of irony.

There is also a fold here. Although Harry and Meghan were probably right to assume that they would continue to receive the money, they cannot make up their minds.

This decision rests with Charles, who was described today by a high-ranking royal source as “glowing with rage” in relation to his announcement.

It is exactly the kind of detail that should have been negotiated before any of it went public. Instead, the Sussex only assumed that Charles and the Cornwalls would continue to pay their way. It is extremely suspect.

There are other obvious exceptions to Harry’s and Meghan’s newly found independence. For example, they seem to think that they should still be able to use Frogmore Cottage as a part-time residence so that “they always have a place to call home in the UK”.

Technically speaking, the queen owns the cottage, which is nowhere near as modest as the name suggests. You may recall that the British taxpayer recently spent £ 2.4m on the renovation.

Does financial independence mean that Harry and Meghan can continue to use the property for free, even if it is empty for a long time while living in Canada? Or do they have to pay rent?

Again, this is the kind of detail that should have been sorted before the announcement, and shouldn’t have been left to speculation from any media launcher.

Then there is the astronomical price to offer security for Meghan and Harry. Their website makes it clear that the UK taxpayer will continue to bear these costs regardless of whether they are in the UK or on the other side of the world.

Maybe that’s the right call, but it’s not up to you to make it.

The background to all of this is the fact that both Harry and Meghan are already wealthy independently – the former is worth tens of millions, largely due to its large inheritance, and the latter was estimated to be worth £ 3.5m before they were married. have enjoyed a successful acting career.

It is absolutely bizarre to hear that two multimillionaires, who in their thirties have exponentially more money than most people in their lives, are seriously talking about “working” to become financially independent.

The words “out of touch” come to mind.

Harry and Meghan are already more than able to be truly independent – to part with all royal money and start over.

They don’t suggest that. They want the free vacation home, tax-financed security, and a good bite of the income of the Duchy of Cornwall to top it off.

Ultimately, you can only conclude that they want to be freed from the vast majority of their royal responsibilities while giving up – what exactly? The sovereign grant that covers just 5 percent of their expenses? This is not an appropriate victim.

They want to use their mega-celebrity status to earn a whole new fortune as private individuals without sacrificing the financial benefits they derive from their association with one of the most powerful public institutions in history.

Somewhere here is a fair balance. Careful and thorough consultation is required between the couple, the palace and the British government.

Harry and Meghan didn’t consult at all. The game already started was inevitable.

advertisement