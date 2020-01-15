advertisement

If you’ve missed the past two hours of Crisis on Infinite Earths, you’ve missed the greatest event in the history of DC’s film and TV multiverse that has ever happened.

The Flash paid a visit to The Flash. No, I don’t mean that John Wesley Shipp came back. Something more crucial and reality-shaking happened that even the most accurate Reddit spoiler didn’t mention.

Ezra Miller, the current film Barry Allen, which is waiting for his first solo appearance, made a cameo and interacted with Grant Gustin. In Part 4 of Crisis, Gustins Barry used the Speed ​​Force to cross time and reality. In one scene, he is in STAR Labs, turns, and is greeted by Miller in costumes, who asks Gustin if he is playing.

It becomes clear to them that they are Barry Allen’s from different universes. With this, everything comes to a standstill for the audience in the wildest WTF moment. Before they leave, Miller says he told his friend Victor – yes, probably Stone – that this could happen.

While it is unclear from which point and from where Justice League Millers Flash jumps, it is official: DC’s film and television universes exist in the same stream of realities. This is unprecedented.

We knew they recognized other continuities and pulled out all the stops, but that’s different. Someone in the current mass of box office attractions who normally receive special treatment has decided to make a cameo on television.

Sure, it was a stunt and probably won’t be fully explained or revised, but it has a significant impact. Warner Bros. no longer plays down or disconnects its CW television shows despite its success. Really, they will be rewarded after all this time.

The DCEU is one more thing for the time being. What this means for them is confusing. As a result, Flashpoint, the premise of Andy Muschietti’s film, sounds secondary. Nevertheless, I welcome the decision to put Ezra Miller in a crisis.

It’s more than we’ve seen from Marvel. You can’t get together in the overall Spider-Man / Sony situation. You can’t decide whether the Spider-Verse villain movies are MCU or not, and we’ll have to wait until Morbius to see if they call their own bluff.

It’s a nice surprise that Michael Keaton is re-enacting Vulture in your Morbius trailer. Will he be there or will you tear our collective chain? Will it mean anything at all?

Back to DC, it’s interesting how things change. Casting Ezra Miller encountered some problems when he was working for Batman v. Superman was announced. Stephen Amell thought at the time that it would undercut Grant Gustin, who was just starting out.

Miller was nevertheless enthusiastic and recognized the potential. He had a fan boy moment in the company of MTV in 2015 when he was printing films for Zack Snyders.

He had the following to say to praise this week’s bizarre result:

“I think it’s great. And let’s go, we’re the flash! It’s parallel universes! Grant Gustin is the flash and I am the flash, don’t you understand? It’s the event horizon, we’ve crossed it, baby! Grant and I chill “We’ll have a race, it’ll be stupid. Like Jay Garrick and Barry Allen before, it’ll be stupid.”

It looks like he wanted this for a while and his efforts may have affected the studio. How far they go is another question.

So what do we think of the flashpoint in Muschietti’s film? As I indicated earlier, it now looks secondary. If rumors are true and The Flash kinematically restarts everything, what do you try to restart when the Multiverse has already restarted?

What it could be is that they find out what Fox did to X-Men after the X-Men disasters: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins. WB wants to erase traces of things that don’t go down very well, and I don’t mean the continuity created by Snyder. This should not suggest all the information and allegations of the past year.

If the rumors are right, Warner will work late into the night to finish the Snyder Cut in time for HBO Max to launch. The existence of the cut should be undisputed at this point and it was the Justice League theatrical version that coveted the fans. Perhaps the latter is what WB would rather forget, as they only want to get the most out of their DC properties to build the HBO Max brand.

Building this brand could mean that all DCs are grouped under a multiverse because WarnerMedia requires it – and in a way, thanks to Ezra Miller. At the same time, they do justice to their loudest fans, who showed passion for Zack Snyder’s vision in 2019.

WarnerMedia could listen. They see what’s working and show signs that they’re reading their audience. Don’t forget, they have renewed their contract with exceptional arrowverse producer Greg Berlanti, giving him the freedom to continue shaping the DC landscape on HBO Max.

And in a short scene Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller show what the future looks like under Berlanti’s guidance. Two parallel universes that not only collide but also combine to form a single entity are equally important. What does all this mean for the DCEU? A level playing field.

