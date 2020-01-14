advertisement

In November of last year, a few days after Ireland’s finalists for Euro 2020 were confirmed as Slovakia, a letter to the editor of the Irish Times entitled “Sir, Forget the National Herd. If we want to reduce our carbon footprint, we should stop wasting oxygen on the national football team. – your etc

BRIAN FALTER,

Ballyshannon,

Co Donegal. “

The next day, in another letter to the editor in response to an article on how to get to Slovakia in March, “Sir, I fully agree with Brian Falter (November 21 letters) what the environmental impact of the international football.

“According to the Irish Times article,” Slovakia versus Ireland: cheap routes, ticket information and the price of a beer “, our breath is wasted. Nowhere in this article is the serious CO2 footprint mentioned when flying.

“Can I suggest that the Irish Times draw attention to the environmental impact of options in the future when recommending opportunities for access to international sporting events?

“I am sure that the best fans in the world will only be too pleased if the climate crisis does not have to be decided on punishments once. Your etc

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence, Italy. “

Since this column is about examining consumer issues in the world of sports, we decided to take note of this.

Euro 2020 appears to be a major carbon footprint issue from the start, and fans will have much of that impact. With 51 games played by 24 teams in 12 cities across Europe, from Dublin in the west to Baku in the 5,233 km away east, it is pretty clear that the environmental impact of this tournament, especially from a travel perspective, will be very significant and clear higher than any other European championship in just one country.

The idea that hundreds of thousands of fans, officials and teams will fly through Europe between June 12 and July 12 is probably not the best picture for Uefa at a time when the magnitude of the global climate crisis appears to be getting worse and worse we wake you up every morning with new pictures of burning Australia.

For teams that will play in two locations in the group stage – 18 out of 24 teams – a run to the semi-finals or finals would mean that they and their fans travel to five different European cities, possibly thousands of kilometers apart Month.

If a single fan participated in all 36 group games, they would produce a total of 13.3 tons of CO2 just by traveling. This is equivalent to charging 1.7 million smartphones or 2.8 cars that are driven continuously for a whole year.

For some groups, there is not much difference between this tournament and previous tournaments in one country, as some of the host cities are closely related. For example, Group D will cause the least CO2 emissions since England, Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic play in Glasgow and London, where many fans will switch between them on trains.

Previous knowledge

At the other end of the scale, however, Group A is likely to cause almost three times as much pollution as Group D when traveling alone. In Group A, Wales, Switzerland and Turkey will move between Rome and Baku, while hosts Italy will play all three games in their capital.

For Wales fans, the first two games will require a 4,200km trip to the Azerbaijani capital, where they will face Switzerland on June 13 and Turkey four days later before returning to Rome to take on Italy. It should be noted that these distances are straight-line and that fans with little or no options for direct flights actually travel much further than on the two or even three flights they will fly to Azerbaijan.

Wales fans, at least, will have some experience as they only had to take the same trip to Baku just two months ago to see how their team defeated Azerbaijan in a Euro 2020 qualification.

Apart from the enormous financial cost of traveling at least 7,300 km to watch three games in eight days, teams from Western Europe and Central Europe travel almost half to Beijing to play a soccer game against each other, more than a bit strange amid the warnings from the dire consequences of climate change.

In addition, Switzerland will return to Rome after the game against Wales to play Italy before returning to Baku for the final group game against Turkey. One has to wonder how amazed future generations will be when they look back on the logistics of this tournament.

The concept of Europe-wide introduction of Euro 2020 was the idea of ​​the former Uefa president, Michel Platini. Photo: Fatih Erel / Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

It gets even more ridiculous in 2100 when thousands of people travel to Geneva to Baku for a match within eight days, then another match from Baku to Rome, and then back from Rome to Baku (total 10,500 km) – if that Switzerland come through – the round of 16 to Bilbao, London, Bucharest, Glasgow or Amsterdam?

Since UEFA President Michel Platini announced in 2012 that Euro 2020 will take place in 12 different cities in Europe – a “romantic” way of celebrating the tournament’s 60th birthday – there have been many questions about how environmentally harmful the tournament could be and current President Aleksander Ceferin has admitted that it will “pollute a lot”.

To combat pollution, Uefa has agreed to plant a total of 600,000 trees – 50,000 in each host country – to offset the 280,000 tonnes of CO2 emitted during the tournament.

Uefa has partnered with South Pole – a global provider of sustainability solutions – to combat the tournament’s environmental impact. According to a spokesman for the organization, travel between venues is the main cause of pollution.

“The aim is to make Euro 2020 environmentally friendly by applying sustainable event management criteria. Up to 80 percent of the environmental impact of such a major event is caused by travel. For this reason, Uefa has given priority to intelligent mobility and aviation carbon compensation. The goal is to offset the CO2 emissions of the flights of all traveling fans, ”said a statement from South Pole.

transport pass

Overall, Uefa and the South Pole estimate that trips by fans, officials and teams at Euro 2020 will produce around 405,000 tons of carbon, and the organization has committed to do all of this through the Euro 2020 forests and other projects such as carbon supply Efficient cook stoves for people in Rwanda to reduce the amount of open fire that produces carbon dioxide and methane.

Uefa has also stated that it will provide fans in the host cities with free public transport. They have already done this in major tournaments and at the Champions League final, where a fan’s ticket is used as proof of public transport.

Wales players welcome their fans to Baku after qualifying for Euro 2020 against Azerbaijan last November. Photo: Aziz Karimov / Getty Images

Uefa said that Euro 2020 will be the most environmentally conscious despite the huge amount of travel, and the South Pole says that the focus is not so much on reducing sporting events, but rather on “increasing the work of the leagues, teams and venues do to address the environmental footprint of sport, ”and they want the industry to“ use their social impact to take global action on climate change ”.

Uefa is one such organization that has the power and scope to bring about real change, and at first glance it seems to be driving the environmental agenda around the tournament.

However, it cannot be overlooked that the invitation to fans to travel thousands of kilometers to a neutral venue to see their team looks less “romantic” than an outdated concept.

This article is part of a series of consumer-oriented sports reports.

