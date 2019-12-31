advertisement

We can safely assume that Ken Loach does not want to be thought of as an institution. For more than 50 years he has been nudging the British establishment with a tricky stick, reminding him of his crimes and shortcomings. Emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art … = 157 & lang = de Cathy Come Home, his TV drama about homelessness, has not lost a bit of its strength since it was first broadcast in 1966 a film that was just as popular with the audience: the dark, gripping, Daniel Blake.

His job is to make life difficult for those in power. And yet. It is difficult to imagine England without him. The films are a real ale or rainy holiday as part of the culture. Familiarity dampens the attack and not an iota. We’re sorry we missed you. His latest version is ruthless regarding the misdeeds of the “gig economy” and bogus self-employment. It’ll make as much chatter as I do, Daniel Blake.

“Many people know that this is the case,” he says. “They feel that it is happening. It is a secret that everyone is keeping to themselves. If you see this, you have a chance to recognize this secret. We all know that something does not work the way we do society enabled us to develop. It’s not right that we see so many people sleeping on the street. “

Sorry, we missed you. Kris Hitchin plays a fighting father who is still struggling to recover from the 2008 crash. He invests in a new van and acquires a “franchise” as a delivery agent. He soon found that the new regulations allowed new forms of exploitation. His children are annoyed. His wife tries to keep the family together. Paul Laverty, who has been writing for Loach since Carla’s song in 1996, seems to have done a lot of research.

“Paul is like a terrier,” says Loach. “He started out as a lawyer and will not include anything that is undetectable. There have been cases where people have died from missing hospital appointments. Don Lane, 53, died because he couldn’t afford to go to an appointment go and miss his job. He died of it! The way Paul put the story was: “This is not unusual. It happens. ‘”

“Oh, I very much welcome that,” he says. “Come with me and meet the drivers. A right head banger named Mark Littlewood said everything was bad in a family. It should meet the families we met. Because much worse things have happened. “

Loach’s gentle manner – his Warwickshire accent largely unchanged – has no objection to the strength of his reasoning. Instead of roaring, he will gnaw at a dispute with a polite determination that leaves little room for interjection. He grew up in an ordinary house in West Midlands and eventually found his way to Oxford to study law. A spell as an actor intervened before he found a job as a director at the BBC. It looks like the company is going through a golden age in those years. The impression is that while working on slots like The Wednesday Play, Loach was able to do what he wanted.

“I think it was more innocent days,” he says. “Television was still in its infancy. We had more freedom because they didn’t know the potential they had. It was also sexy to be left in a way in the 1960s that it hasn’t been since. It wasn’t a golden age, but it was a good time to be on the radio. “

In 1969, Loach directed a play that many critics directed alongside unlikely bedfellows like The Third Man and Lawrence of Arabia as a candidate for the best British film ever. Kes, the story of a little boy and his kestrel, was a critical sensation, but the subsequent collapse of the British film industry unfortunately troubled the director and many of his contemporaries. British film was back in the 1980s. However, Loach was not invited to the party.

“Thatcher has shut down industry, passed laws against unions, and fully attacked the working class”

“The eighties were the worst time,” he says. “Those who controlled news and films tried to shift the culture to the right. Channel 4 has actually promoted right-wing producers. You promoted it! “

Wasn’t that an attempt to counter a perceived left bias?

“It could have been,” he says. “But they banned four films that I made for them. You wouldn’t show them. So much for left bias. That was in 1983. They had just opened and banished leftist films. They weren’t left at all. They were devious rights – like most broadcasters too. “

I wonder if Loach has tried to make dramatic moves during these years. His contemporary Stephen Frears returned to the cinema with My Beautiful Laundrette and Prick Up Your Ears. Mike Leigh was on the screen with high hopes. Was he deliberately excluded?

“I was making documentaries back then,” he says. “And I wanted to do that because the changes were so massive. Thatcher has shut down industry, passed laws against unions, and fully attacked the working class. At that time the war was at its peak. There was no time to create a feature. I just wanted to get the documentation out. Then they wouldn’t show it to them. “

Eventually producer David Puttnam, a driving force of the time, emerged and nudged Loach towards the film, which became the hidden agenda. The picture published in 1990, which deals with the politics of the “Shoot to Kill” in Northern Ireland, started a series of Loach projects that continue unabated to this day.

“A Tory MP called it the IRA entry in Cannes,” he laughs. “That probably helped. It has given us some attention. So we came back to the cinemas. “

At Loach it is always “we” and “we”. The “we” and the “we” change over the years – currently involving Irish cameraman Robbie Ryan – but Loach will always honor them.

“There is a continuous collective,” he agrees. “It started with authors and producers on the BBC. Now (producer) Rebecca O’Brien and Paul. A film is nothing if it is not a collective. The idea of ​​a film like this is an abomination for me. They couldn’t look each other in the eye. I’ve worked with Paul Laverty for a quarter of a century. “

“I stayed tuned, but with a very heavy heart”

Loach has had a complex relationship with the Labor Party over the years. He first joined in the 1960s and remained a key force during the years of Neil Kinnock’s leadership. It was no surprise when he left the party during the Blair era after 30 years in the camp. He partnered with the Respect Party and helped found the Alliance of Left Unity in 2013. Then his buddy Jeremy Corbyn took the laboratory ermine and Loach returned to his old political home. Since then he has been a loyal supporter. He was annoyed by the recent Panorama program, which claimed anti-Semitism within the party. “It bought the propaganda from people who wanted to destroy Corbyn,” he said. And so on.

“We are good friends,” says Loach. “It is extremely important that Jeremy Corbyn be elected. They will strengthen the unions. They will end zero-hour contracts. They will invest in the civil service and neglect areas where we made this film. The whole landscape the Labor Party as it affects us, but we are never the voice of a particular political position, you are just trying to tell the truth. “

Not everyone in Britain or Ireland was satisfied with Corbyn’s relaxed opposition to Brexit. His campaign in the referendum had little energy. He refused to confirm whether he would run for a second referendum for “stay”.

“I stayed in the mood, but with a very heavy heart,” says Loach. “The European Union is based on the free market. It is in the founding documents and the free market is the cause of all this stress: poverty, inequality, environmental destruction. It is not an aberration of the free market. That is a necessary consequence. No holidays. No sick pay. We’ll fire you if we want to. It is all a product of the European Union. So there is a very strong left case against it. “

It may all be so. However, many Irish are more concerned about the imminent risk of a breakdown in the political compromise that EU membership can bring on both sides of the border. It is a crisis right now.

Sorry, we missed you.

“When it comes to Ireland – and I only speak for myself – it is time to correct the historical injustice of 100 years ago,” he says. “The historical injustice of division. It was split up on orders from people like Churchill to make sure it stayed in the British Empire. We use this rugged border to keep the majority of unionists. Ireland is a geographical unit. It is time to at least give people the chance to unite. “

But that won’t happen this month or next. The Brexit will almost certainly be with us before next spring.

“I see the threat,” he says. “But we need a longer historical perspective. What does Britain do if it owns part of Ireland? It has been held in place of a weapon for almost 100 years. “

Well, we’re not going to solve any of these problems in the relatively short amount of time that is scheduled for our interview. We can try again next time. If there is a next time. Journalists keep pulling out of Loach without getting his permission. Rumor has it that Jimmy’s Hall, released in 2014, is his last film. Me too, Daniel Blake. But here we are. He is 83 years old and doesn’t seem to be interested in moving to the quota.

“As you get older, you take every game as it comes,” he says. “I’ll post this, scratch around and think.”

Sorry, we missed you, opens on November 1st

