With Chinese New Year upon us (January 25), it’s time to celebrate a new animal in the zodiac. And this year, it’s the rat!

I’m sorry weak rat. The English language is filled with less than flattering idioms about these long-tailed rodents. You can ratify someone, call it a filthy rat, desert a ship sinking like a rat, look like a strangled rat, or even smell a rat.

However, mice perform a variety of worthy functions, including being a key test subject in countless scientific studies and helping young trees grow, spreading seeds. Studies have also shown that rats are intelligent, empathetic, and even loving, making some people call them ideal pets.

The Chinese zodiac also takes a softer look at the mouse, noting that people born in a mouse year are smart, sociable, and ambitious.

So why is the rat included in the Chinese Zodiac? According to legend, the zodiac is named after the 12 animals that responded to a call from the Buddha, in the order in which they came to him. Rat was the first! Other fairy tales relate a story of an animal race in which the mouse was a winner.

If you were born in one of the mouse years (see list below), you are in good company. Other mice include Winston Churchill, Charlotte Bronte, Marlon Brando, Jimmy Carter, George Washington, Cameron Diaz, Eminem, John F. Kennedy Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Shakespeare and even Mozart!

Here is a summary of what the Rat Year 2020 is in store for rats and everyone else!

Rat (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020): Hey rat, it’s your year. New opportunities will come your way for love and financial gain. Job promotion and unique social opportunities may be on the horizon. The lucky numbers for you this year are 5 and 8. Take care of your health; as soon as a problem occurs, deal with it.

Ox (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021): Remember to like / love yourself. Kau is known for his work ethic and the year 2020 is a year in which all this hard work will be rewarded. Good things are coming to you. When it comes to family and relationships, keep those lines of communication open and clear.

Tiger (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022): This can be a year of adventure and travel for tigers. But it is important that they do not bite more than they can chew. Stay the course and success can be yours. Relationships can remain fairly level throughout the year.

Rabbit (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023): Look for balance in your life in 2020. While it may not be the best year ever for rabbits, their relationship can be in decline. Lonely rabbits can even find a rabbit of their dreams. In the workplace, practice good communication.

Dragon (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024): Prioritize yourself and be original to find your way to success. While last year may have been a disappointing disappointment, 2020 will be a year of redemptions. Things are getting back on track and the working year is looking bright. The lucky numbers for you are 1, 6 and 7.

Snake (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025): This may be a year of breakthroughs, but remember to use your natural innate intelligence when at work and when it comes to finances . Remember to get along with others as you take care of your health and pocketbook. Find new ways to deal with stress.

Horses (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026): Horses can be patient creatures and endurance training can be important this year as you tackle challenges at home and at work. Surprises could be in store. Make sure you make time for friends too. Having time to help others will have big payoffs.

Sheep (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, 2027): Be the loving, selfless individual you are naturally. It will be a good year for sheep, or goats – another animal used to represent this part of the Chinese zodiac. Love is in the air and so are many other successes.

Monkey (1920, 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, 2028): 2020 will also be a year of success for monkeys, especially at work. It’s a great time to tackle new projects and ideas. Remember to do your homework when it comes to new ventures and celebrate your inner joy.

Rooster (1921, 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, 2029): While social plans could be abundant in 2020 for the often misunderstood crows, family time will also reap a variety of new rewards. Make sure you and your family have a solid financial plan for the year.

Dog (1922, 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, 2030): It may not be your lucky year, so be sure to stay open to new ideas, challenges and invitations. The health of your finances and relationships can be on the verge of significant improvement. Follow your plan and you will see success in the future.

Boar (1923, 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, 2031): When it comes to pigs, or pigs as this mark is well known, it is important to be open to ideas and lessons learned new. See how new opportunities can be incorporated into your life plan and you will survive and even advance to the challenges of 2020.

* Note: The years associated with each zodiac sign usually last 12 months, beginning in late January or early February. So, if you have a birthday party in late January or early February, you may want to do some further research to find out exactly which sign is yours.

A woman poses for pictures before decorating with figures of mice to celebrate the next Lunar New Year in a park in Hanoi on January 20, 2020. – The Lunar New Year falls on January 25 this year and marks Rat Year. Postmedia wire services.

NHAC NGUYEN /

AFP via Getty Images

