Conducting an interview over the phone can be ungrateful: the borders are crossed, you clumsily interrupt yourself, and without the intimacy of a face-to-face encounter, it is difficult to get a feel for the other person. Conducting a phone interview with Brian Cox – the acclaimed actor, not the pop star of the same name who has become a particle physicist – is such a cry that I would probably have dissolved into a puddle if we had personally met the hysteria.

“No, no, not now, I have an important conversation!” He barks when someone has the audacity to try to enter his hotel room 45 minutes after our chat. “So where was I? Ah yes . , , “And he starts again with the anecdote about the time when Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, took him in. The man has so much charisma – and so many anecdotes – that I practically feel my phone melt against my face ,

Cox has a residence in north London and a family home in New York where he lives with his wife Nicole Ansari and their two sons. But we’re on the phone because he’s still in Los Angeles and celebrated his triumph at the Golden Globes last weekend. He was named best actor in a television series for his role in HBO’s succession as Logan Roy. He is the oligarch who occasionally encourages but largely torments his four captive, hostile children. The show (which was created by Jesse Armstrong of Peep Show and will be shooting its third season this year) is brilliant in terms of wealth, media magnates, and corrupt dynasty families, and feels breathtaking. But the clever writing and acting make it timeless. Cox’s appearance as an unfathomable, then suddenly terribly angry center of the family already feels final.

But when his name was announced last Sunday, he was shocked. “Well, you never know about these things, do you? I thought I might have a chance, if only from the point of view of longevity, ”he says with a low growl. At 73, he will celebrate his 60th anniversary next year. “I’m just surprised that I’m still standing, I really am,” he says.

Afterwards he celebrated his victory – and Succession’s Win, which was awarded the best TV drama – by “taking a lot of selfies”. Elton John returned his respect: “He highly praised my Churchill, which was nice,” said Cox, who played the British Prime Minister in the 2017 film of the same name. Leonardo DiCaprio also came to tell him: “I’ve always wanted to work with you.” “Well, you’ve been thinking about it long enough,” Cox growled back. Has Cox always wanted to work with DiCaprio? “Mmmm, I don’t think in those terms,” ​​he says gently.

“You know, claim is such a terrible thing, and it’s the same with (Prince) Andrew in our country. I mean, what an idiot.”

Logan’s cruelty

Mainly he celebrated the cast and even gave Kieran Culkin, who plays Cox ‘onscreen son, a big kiss on the mouth as he went upstairs to receive his award. “I am close to all my boys. We are very familiar, which is ironic when we play such a dysfunctional family,” he says.

I ask if that closeness makes it harder for him to torture her on the show, like in the infamous Boar on the Floor segment, where Logan has family members paint for sausages.

“No, I like being angry with my kids!” He cackles.

The popularity of succession has led Logan Roy to become a fashion icon. The style press loves his power cardigans, I tell him. “Ha! It’s so damned what (playwright) David Storey would call” a soulless stirring of the pot “.”

Given that Cox is one of the UK’s most prolific actors, he is acclaimed for both his theater work (he won an Olivier for Titus Andronicus in 1988), his TV roles (Nuremberg, Deadwood, Bob Servant Independent) and film successes (Manhunter) (Braveheart) , Super Troupers, The Bourne Identity), it would be ridiculous to call this his moment. Even in his relatively small roles – like the disapproving headmaster in Rushmore or the terrible writing guru in Adaptation – Cox has always dominated the screen. But Logan Roy sparked the public’s imagination in a way that felt new to him.

Brian Cox as successor to media mogul Logan Roy. Photo: Graeme Hunter / HBO

“It’s amazing how much the audience loves Logan’s cruelty,” he says. “I think it’s a reflection of the state we’re in. All of our moral certainties have been left behind with the elections, with the Etonian fool in the UK and the pink Pinocchio in the White House, and you feel like that you can. ” I don’t do anything about it. It’s like impeachment: it’s so clear that (Trump) is a bad man, but Republican senators say, “No, it’s not that, it’s that,” but it’s all stupid. He’s a terrible person and he breaks everything and doesn’t give a shit, ”says Cox, apparently just warming up.

Cox is a Labor supporter of Scotland’s independence. So he was not impressed by the results of the elections last month. “Oh! The British are so feudal. They don’t listen to an official like Jeremy Corbyn, but they listen to a windbag Tory like Johnson. And my country suffered from it, ”he says.

“The wonderful world of cannabis”

I have heard that Cox is a cannabis fan, so I ask him if that helps him deal with the political situation in the US and the UK. There’s a long pause and I’m worried that I’ve crossed a line.

“It’s absolutely great and I recommend it to everyone – get stoned!” He says with a deep feeling. “It makes politics easier to endure. It’s a way of dealing with idiocy. “

Has he always been a stoner? “I only started when I was 50,” he says. “Actually, I was very against it. You know, I married an upper middle-class English girl when I was 21 – well, of Scottish descent, but you know that the English are most English! Hahaha! We had two children, one went to St. Pauls, one went to Cheltenham Ladies College. Everything was done correctly. It wasn’t who I was, but a happy woman, a happy life. Then when I was 50 I realized that I had missed what was going on with young people because I was so square and worked so hard that I needed something to relax. So I discovered the wonderful world of cannabis. “

There were inevitable comparisons between Logan Roy and Rupert Murdoch, despite Cox’s rejection (“Rupert Murdoch has everything to do with it, and you can quote me about it,” he barked at the Golden Globes). But it must be strange for him to have had a media magnate for two seasons, to see Fox News’ continued dominance in the United States, or to pursue Michael Bloomberg’s candidacy for the presidency.

“Yes, it’s interesting. All these guys, whether they’re liberal or on the contrary, see themselves as leaders. And they all have their own problems – clearly because we suffer from their problems! We are under the hands of Murdoch -Press and Conrad Blacks and now Donald Trumps suffered. “

And although the show shows how extremely wealth corrupts extremely, it has found fans among this population group. Cox was recently at a café in Primrose Hill, north London, when he was approached by a man who told him that he and his wife liked succession, “but she found it a little difficult to watch at times”.

“Who’s your wife?” Asked Cox. “Elisabeth Murdoch,” he replied. “Can you take it easy on your next season?”

“I said,” I’ll try, “says Cox.

Aside from Murdochs, the Trumps, especially the kids, are the family most reminiscent of the Roys. “There are certain similarities. You know, claim is such a terrible thing, and in our country it’s the same with (Prince) Andrew. I mean, what an idiot, what a damn stupid man: “I don’t know who this young woman was and I don’t sweat.” It is ridiculous! I’m so mad at the stupidity of what we allow. It just shows how ridiculous the term monarchy is, ”he says.

I guess he’s not a The Crown fan, I say. There is still a pause. “I love it!” He says, producing a loud, guilty laugh. “I resisted it forever and a day and then I started looking at it and it was like heroin. I was totally thrilled – and that’s how they get you. “

“People who do not know poverty honestly did not live. They know that everything is conditional.”

Early life

Jesse Armstrong woven part of Cox’s biography into Logans, which brought the character from Dundee and even filmed some scenes in Cox’s hometown. Like Logan, Cox has a daughter and three sons from two marriages, and his childhood, like his alter ego, was unimaginably different from that which he could give to his children.

“Logan and I really cross here. It’s very difficult for (my children) to understand certain things, it’s just one of those things. Thank God, my children don’t have the right of the Roys because we’re not that rich But we had a vacation in London and went to the Savoy for Christmas dinner and it cost a few shillings – I didn’t get that as a boy, ”he says.

Cox was born and grew up in Dundee, the youngest of five children of a butcher and a spinner. The family was always poor, but when Cox was eight years old, their situation worsened significantly after his father died of cancer. Soon afterwards, his mother suffered a severe nervous breakdown and received electroshock treatment. From the age of ten, Cox was mostly raised by his sisters, and on some evenings there was so little food in the house that he went to the local chippie and begged for battered leftovers.

“To be honest, people who don’t know poverty didn’t live. They know that everything is conditional,” he says. To this day, he has a larger closet than his wife because he’s a terrible treasurer – after growing up with nothing , he can’t bear to give anything away.

Cox stumbled through school and left school at 15 without a degree. Before going to Lamda to study acting, he worked as a stage manager (“The worst stage manager ever – I always left the iron on”).

“When I came to London as a student in the 1960s, it was a great time for social mobility,” he says. “It was in the wake of John Osborne and the angry young man, the rise of people like Albert Finney and Peter O’Toole. And that is a legacy that I am so proud of that I was finished. I was awarded a scholarship and had paid my expenses and I was grateful for it and now it’s like it’s never happened before. I think it would be absolutely impossible for me to become an actor if I started today. The tragedy in Britain is that an entire working class is being removed from culture. “

“Oh oh! What do you do when a king mends you? ”

“Touched up by Princess Margaret”

I ask what he thinks about the argument over whether British action is too dominated by distinguished people, and he steps in before I’m done.

“You can’t blame Damian Lewis or Eddie Redmayne or whatever, uh, Benedict Cumberpast, uh, Cumberpat, no, Cumberbatch – that’s it,” he says. “You know, talent is talent and you have to be careful not to be mean. But it says something about our creative work that we do not have uniform competitive conditions. Egalitarian thinking is completely absent in Great Britain, ”he says.

This lack of egalitarianism triggers another thought. There’s a short cheeky “Should I say that or not? Yes, I will hesitate.

British Princess Margaret at the Royal Festival Hall after a Frank Sinatra concert in aid of the NSPCC on May 7th and looked up at her husband Lord Snowdon. Photo: Mike Lawn / Fox Photos / Getty Images

“You know, when I was a young actor, Princess Margaret touched me up,” he says.

Brian, I’ll need more details on that.

“I was at the royal court. I played with Alan Bates and it was my 23rd birthday. I got a red shirt from Lindsay Anderson. I had just washed my hair so I kind of sparkled, heh heh, and I went in and was introduced to her. She put her fingers on my shirt and said, “This is a nice shirt.” And she ran her fingers over the inside of my shirt. And I went: Oh oh! What do you do when a king mends you? “

How are you?

“It was so funny. James Bolam, he could see what was going on and started pulling” Ooooh “out of his mouth, which somehow meant that Princess didn’t notice it at all. She just kept saying,” You were on the Stage so wonderful with a hood. I wanted to know more about you … “She was an extraordinary creature. I apologized and said “thank you ma’am” and it came to a natural end. “

What an amazing man Cox is, who works his way up from begging for rags in Dundee to the very top of the Hollywood tree (“I know I have to write my memoirs”). Even his Brooklyn apartment is so smart that the New York Times once wrote an entire article about it. This included the memorable detail that he and his wife have separate bedrooms and a studio where they “frolic”. Is that true? Does he have a fool’s room?

“Yes! We do. The problem is that finding the place in New York is damn hard. But it’s basically her room and I can visit it occasionally, heh heh,” he cackles in a way that is undoubtedly delicious, Logan Roy-ish. – Guardian

