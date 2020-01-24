advertisement

What happened this week

The impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump began seriously in the US Senate. While it opened technically last week when the Supreme Court and Senators were sworn in, Tuesday was the first full day of trial.

I thought Trump had already been charged?

Yes, Trump was indicted by the House of Representatives on December 18. He was charged with two impeachment proceedings – abuse of power and Congress disability – after negotiating with Ukraine after weeks of private and public testimony. According to the U.S. Constitution, the trial has moved to a Senate trial that requires a two-thirds majority to convict and dismiss him.

advertisement

How did the process start?

On Tuesday, Senate Supreme Republican Mitch McConnell proposed a resolution that laid down the rules of the process. Although his resolution was adopted after a thirteen-hour marathon session, the Democrats tabled almost a dozen amendments. Your goal is to preload documents and witnesses during the process. Although the amendments were rejected, some Republicans have indicated that they could later summon witnesses.

The senators listen as Adam Schiff makes introductory arguments during the impeachment process. Photo: US Senate TV / Handout on Reuters

On Wednesday, the Democrats took 24 hours to present their opening arguments over three days. Led by Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives, seven House impeachment officials argued that Trump deserves to be fired by encouraging Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden, and he did so the promised military aid to the country.

How did the Democrats do?

Schiff, in particular, put forward strong arguments that show evidence that was admitted during the impeachment investigation last fall. Key strategies included forensic dissection of the two impeachment procedures. The Democrats argued that impeachment does not necessarily require the commission of a crime and cited examples from constitutional history. They also defended the behavior of former Vice President Joe Biden in the Ukraine crisis – perhaps an attempt to counter White House arguments that Biden’s son’s appointment as a Ukrainian gas company as Vice President is the real problem.

Have you been successful?

It is difficult to estimate. Senators were forced to sit in the chamber for hours and late at night with no phone or other communication. Some took vigorous notes, others stared unspeakably into the distance. During the breaks in the proceedings, many media interviews in which several Republicans claimed that their refusal to impeachment had not changed.

Ship in particular has become a kind of hero on the left. The hashtag #RightMatters was announced on Twitter shortly after it wrote its powerful final statement Thursday night when it paraphrased the Ukrainian-born witness Alexander Vindman, who told the impeachment investigation in November of a conversation with his father when he described how “right affairs” in America.

What happens next?

The President’s lawyer begins his 24-hour session, setting out a defense of the President, which will most likely start on Saturday. Like their democratic colleagues, they can take up to three days to present their opening arguments. It is unusual for the Senate to meet on Saturdays for the duration of the trial in accordance with the Chamber’s impeachment regulations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: Approves a quick process. Photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images

After the opening speech, the senators have 16 hours to make written statements, followed by four hours of debate, which is divided equally between the two sides. At this point, voting on witnesses is possible.

How long does the process take?

McConnell advocates a swift process and intends to complete it before the Union State of the Union address on February 4. This could also suit four Democratic senators who are running for Democrat nomination and are expected to meet in Iowa on February 3 for the nation’s first meeting.

However, much depends on the question of the witness. McConnell has indicated that he will vote on whether to call witnesses after the first phase of the trial. If the Senate voted in favor, it would probably take a few more weeks.

advertisement