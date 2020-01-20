advertisement

After the SAG, PGA and Eddie Awards this weekend, “Parasite” and “1917” both picked up speed while “The Irishman” lost them.

With a surprising “parasite” win for Cast in a Motion Picture, the SAG Awards predicted a dramatic and possibly historic race for the best picture Oscar.

Last year “Black Panther” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” gained momentum after the most important SAG Awards, while “Vice” and “A Star Is Born” lost. This year the four winners of the SAG film, Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renee Zellweger (“Judy”), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) and Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) are on track to win on Oscar night.

Other frontrunners also become clear as different guild voices come in. However, thanks to preferential voting and a rapidly changing membership, winning your Oscar poll won’t be easy. The 120,000 SAG-AFTRA voters, who tend to be more mainstream than the academy, enthusiastically supported “Parasite”. The dice were cast early in the evening when the cast entered the stage under the baton of a grinning song Kang Ho to present their film – and were received with a standing ovation. So when they won the main prize at the end of the night, when the crowd got to their feet, Oscar watchers asked if this could be repeated on February 9th.

Goodwill and excitement around the film can be felt. People who are bitter about Todd Phillips’ “Joker” (who leads the Oscar field with eleven nominations and may have to settle for victories for Actor and Score) and three films with ten nods each – Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” (the Sam Mendes’ one-shot tech masterpiece “1917” and Quentin Tarantino’s elegiac show business fable “Once upon a time in Hollywood” – cheered every “parasite” victory.

“Parasite” could be the first international feature film to write the history of the academy and win the coveted Oscar for the best picture. The first foreign language film to receive the Best Cast SAG Award is flawlessly edited, accessible, universal, funny and tragic.

SAG nominations are often seen as an Oscar bell; Actors are the largest branch of the academy and dominate the voices. In recent years, however, the SAG nominations have not overlapped so much with the Oscar race. Only 11 of the 24 previous SAG ensembles won the “Best Film” title. Last year “A Star Is Born”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “BlacKkKlansman” could have given the SAG Ensemble a certain impetus for their offers. But the winner was the 12-member cast of “Black Panther”, which, like “Parasite”, was denied Oscar’s nod. “Black Panther” won two tech oscars for production design and score, while the best Oscar winner, “Green Book”, took home the SAG supporting actor award for Mahershala Ali, who ultimately won the Oscar. The film was not nominated for the ensemble.

Last year, eventual supporting actress Oscar winner Regina King (“If Beale Street could speak”) was not even in the running for a SAG award, while SAG award winner Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”) was not nominated for the was Oscar at all. Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman lost the SAG Actress Award, as she did at the Critics’ Choice Awards, to Glenn Close for “The Wife”. However, Colman prevailed at BAFTA and the Oscars.

The SAG Stunt Ensemble Prize won by “Avengers: Endgame” could anticipate some technical victories in the Oscar night.

Nevertheless, this big win gives “Parasite” momentum, while “The Irishman” loses momentum. There have been casualties for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (SAG tribute Robert De Niro has been overlooked by both SAG and the academy’s acting industry) and they may have to settle for an Oscar editing win. Both “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” are hampered by Netflix’s lack of theater distribution. They had short term, limited art house releases.

Friday night’s ACE Eddie Awards also meant a big win for “Parasite”, which was dramatic while “Jojo Rabbit” won the comedy. ACE has long been predicting the Oscar for editing: The editor of “Parasite”, Jinmo Yang, is now the Oscar favorite and beats the three-time Oscar winner, Thelma Schoonmaker, at “The Irishman” Time in Hollywood “nods an Oscar cut ,

“Parasite” offers another statistical advantage: No film has ever won the title of “Best Film” without editing or nomination as an actor. “1917”, like Best Picture winner “Birdman”, lacks a cut nod because it is a one-take film. And the young, unknown protagonists of the groundbreaking drama Globe Winner weren’t included in the SAG or Oscar drama races either. After the decisive PGA victory on Saturday, “1917” will expand its Oscar dynamics with further victories at BAFTA – Mendes’ home stadium – and the DGA next weekend.

The PGA winner most consistently meets the Oscar for the best picture. The last time a film won both the PGA and the Golden Globe drama and did not win the best picture was “Brokeback Mountain” in 2005. While some compare Ang Lee’s gay romance to “Slumdog Millionaire”, she did all signs of a Best Picture winner. But too many of the academy’s mostly male voters found it uncomfortable to opt for “crash”.

We have come a long way since then, and a more diverse academy may be ready to go all the way with “Parasite”. But best film may be rejected for the same reason that all foreign language nominees for best film were rejected in the past: they win their own category. I bet Bong Joon Ho, like Ang Lee in 2005, takes the best director and not the picture that could go to “1917”.

Or it could be the other way around. Remember, the Oscar for Best Picture is about Hollywood, which presents itself with the best possible combination of popular zeitgeist hit and open-minded art in the world. Tarantino’s comedy “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” needed more acting support to be a robust best-picture contender. The academy likes to send a congratulatory message from “Moonlight” and “Hurt Locker” to “12 Years a Slave”, and both “1917” and “Parasite” are just the thing.

In contrast to Netflix’s foreign language competitor “Roma”, which lost the highest Oscar award to “Green Book”, “Parasite” is a robust mainstream box office hit with 132 million US dollars and counts worldwide. Given the academy’s estimates that its international members are up to 20 percent – and they’ve probably seen the movie no matter where they live – more surprises await them on Oscar night.

