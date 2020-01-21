advertisement

While Pixar is chasing his tenth Oscar with “Toy Story 4”, Netflix is ​​entering the race with “I Lost My Body” and “Klaus” for the first time.

With “I Lost My Body”, the bold French secret of existence for a severed hand, and “Klaus”, the innovative 2D Santa Origin story, Netflix made it into the Oscar race for the best animated feature for the first time. It defeated Disney’s mighty “Frozen II” and stopped the eleven GKids nominations that date back to 2010.

Netflix has proven it’s kind of an indie cartoon to be reckoned with, and this year it will feature Aardman’s stop-motion sequel, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (February 14), “Over the Moon” (from the former Disney legend) have to fight Glen Keane) and the 2D comedy “The Willoughbys”.

However, the competition is fierce: Pixar’s “Toy Story 4”, DreamWorks “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” final and Laika’s fifth stop-motion nominee “Missing Link”. That’s three indies and two studio entries, along with three originals and two sequels (something had to be there and it was “Frozen II”).

Toy Story 4 will be hard to beat, however, as Pixar releases his 10th Oscar feature film. Aside from brand awareness, there is of course the phenomenal popularity of the franchise that started it all. And unlike last year, there is no “spider verse” in the race. Director Josh Cooley and screenwriters Andrew Stanton and Stephany Folsom have proven that Woody (Tom Hanks) has definitely had one last adventure with Bo Peep (Annie Potts) and Forky (Tony Hale). Pixar improved his animation (from the porcelain shepherdess to the complex antique shop) and delivered a surprising, bitter-sweet climax in which Woody said goodbye to the gang.

But if it’s upset, see if it comes from Jérémy Clapin’s “I Lost My Body,” which dominated critics’ awards. That is, if enough academy voters review it and warm up to its artistic delights. The story contains parallel narratives. In one case, the hand desperately tries to survive the brutal streets of Paris (defense against pigeons and rats) and tries to understand the past. On the other hand, the lethargic young pizza delivery boy Naofel (Dev Patel) unexpectedly falls in love with the sweet, passionate librarian Gabrielle (Alia Shawkat). The result is an original, provocative exploration of free will that triumphs over fate.

“Klaus”, the surprise entrance to the race, had long been from Sergio Pablos, the inventor of “Despicable Me”. In his animation studio in Madrid, he struggled to revive 2D for his anti-hate Christmas story for almost a decade. Netflix came to the rescue, and the animation industry rewarded Pablos with a nomination. It’s a charming sidekick comedy between a lazy postman (Jason Schwartzman) and a lonely toy maker (J.K. Simmons). However, the selling point is the retro look, which is enhanced by volumetric lighting and texturing. Who knows: Maybe “Klaus” and Netflix will ring a lot more 2D films.

With “Hidden World” DreamWorks and the director Dean DeBlois ended the popular “Dragon” program bittersweet when Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless got of age and said goodbye. DreamWorks also introduced the innovative MoonRay path tracking renderer. For the first time, it offered a realistic lighting scheme – the better channel for naturalism by the visual consultant Roger Deakins, which is more like cinematography than painting. They were also better able to convey the beauty and scope of the Hidden World dragon paradise with more compelling bioluminescence and phosphorescence for an ethereal look.

Then there is “Missing Link”, Laika’s Golden Globe winner, who continues his breathtaking stop-motion innovation. It’s a simple story with an epic scope. The charming comedy / adventure from the Victorian period combined the narcissistic explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) with the childlike Sasquatch Susan (Zach Galifianakis). Her global search for the legendary Shangri-La for the first time offered a one-of-a-kind 3D-printed facial replacement in color, the most ambitious set builds by production designer Nelson Lowry and the most exquisite, extensive wardrobes by costume designer Deborah Cook (which certainly deserves the academy’s recognition of its industry ).

Interestingly, all five candidates offer life lessons on change and inclusion. No matter if it’s “Toy Story 4” or “I Lost My Body”, this Oscar race really promises a better future for animation.

