advertisement

It’s “1917” against “Parasite” as we head for the WGA Awards and the actual Oscar vote.

“Because you love movies” is the slogan for Sony’s latest For Your Consideration ads for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which Leonardo DiCaprio swims in his pool with a beer mug and tape recorder and quietly studies his dialogue. The advertisement invites academy members to become interested in DiCaprio and to identify with him as a work artist.

On the home stretch, Sony Quentin Tarantinos brings elegiac Valentine’s Day to Hollywood – a summer hit – back in the minds of 8,500 voters who will fill out their ballots starting Thursday. With 10 nominations, the author’s Critics’ Choice Best Picture winner, a loving remake of Los Angeles in 1969, still has a shot at the Oscar, but may have to face a surefire Brad Pitt win for Supporting Actor and Globe and Critics’ Choice satisfied winner Tarantino for his third win in the original script, along with a few technical nods.

advertisement

These screenplay awards came without a boost from the Writers Guild of America, which Tarantino has never joined (he likes the WGA-banned “Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino” credit). This weekend the real partners Noah Baumbach (original for “Marriage Story”) and Greta Gerwig (adapted for “Little Women”) both won WGA prizes – against Bong Joon Ho (original for “Parasite”) and Taika Waititi (adapted for “Jojo Rabbit”). Gerwig has already received two Predictive Awards for the adapted screenplay, the Critics Choice and the USC Scripters.

connected

connected

In the final voting phase, it is crucial to strengthen the dynamics of the winners. At the top of the Oscar controversy for best film is the upcoming “1917”, also with 10 nods, which not only comes to a standstill at the box office. Universal went through a best case scenario to capitalize on nominations that really pay off – but wins influential prizes, from the Golden Globe Drama to the often predictive PGA and DGA. This weekend’s BAFTAs – on Mendes’ home turf – will be the Coup de Grace.

At the DGA symposium on Saturday, Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Bong’s “Parasite” (awarded the SAG Ensemble Prize), Mendes’s “1917, Waititi’s” Jojo Rabbit “and Martin Scorsese’s” The Irishman “were earned their DGA nod. But the two filmmakers who came up with new ways to make their stories exciting were Bong and Mendes. While Mendes won the highest DGA award on Saturday night, he still competes with Bong for the Oscar.

Kristina Bumphrey / StarPix / Shutterstock

This is because Bong is competing against the old academy convention and the winner of the film, which has now been named the best international feature film Oscar, does not also win the title “Best Film”. Such rules are considered broken, but there is still opposition from voters to award both prizes to a film. Because of this, Bong was still able to win the Best Director Award. This usually goes to the filmmaker who delivered the most technically innovative film, from Ang Lee (“Life of Pi”) and AG Iñárritu (“Birdman”, “The Revenant”) to last year winner Alfonso Cuarón, whose ” Roma ”also took home the best foreign language film. According to this logic, Mendes would win. But he will probably take home the best picture.

And on the craft side, the cameraman should easily win his second Oscar for “1917” after Roger Deakins’ ASC victory. And despite the Annies victory for Netflix’s “Klaus”, Pixar’s PGA and Critics Choice winner “Toy Story 4” should still win the Oscar. If you’re wondering about these annoying sound categories, “Ford v Ferrari” is a safe bet after winning the top CAS sound mixing award.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement