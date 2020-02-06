advertisement

The embargo is in effect on ‘Birds of Prey’, so reviews for the superhero film are everywhere.

To give it its full title, the reviews of “ Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) ” are quite positive overall. At the time of writing, he has a 90% approval rating for Rotten Tomatoes.

Entertainment.ie film critic Deirdre Molumby gave the film 4 out of 5 stars in its review. She describes it as “an explosion of neon lights and glitter, filled with an ass action that is really fantastic.”

The consensus with critics is generally that the release of Harley Quinn was not what they expected.

The film sees Harley, now separated from Joker, teaming up with Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to rescue a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) black mask (Ewan McGregor).

Critics have noted the uneven nature of the film and some have expressed disappointment. It would seem that if you don’t set your expectations high, you’re more likely to benefit from them.

Here’s what the critics had to say:

“Not only do Cathy Yan’s #BirdsOfPrey capture a woman’s resilience, going beyond grief to find independence and strength, it symbolically represents that we women can overcome our worst starts.” It kicks! My opinion via @FreshFictionTV: https: //t.co/H9etsG9cF1

– Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) February 5, 2020

BIRDS OF PROY is an explosion. Here is my review @tribuneagency! https://t.co/IZZo26iw3b pic.twitter.com/26UBnOu8oQ

– Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) February 5, 2020

I entered #BirdsOfPrey with low expectations and ended up loving it sincerely – it’s a bit spotty, but damn it, it’s so much fun and the cast is consistently fantastic. Check out my full review: https://t.co/arIOBjEBaz pic.twitter.com/rqMbJUqPpU

– Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) February 5, 2020

#BirdsOfPreyMovie, with #MargotRobbie like Harley Quinn, is slim, lively, noisy, brash, entertaining and forgettable. But it offers the power of total irresponsibility. Here is my review @Variety. https://t.co/FItotdzD7w

– Owen Gleiberman (@OwenGleiberman) February 5, 2020

#BOP is a manic and colorful tale of badass women. Ewan McGregor is mean and charming. Go. See. He. (And read my review.) @Birdsofpreywb @FanSided_ENThttps: //t.co/xfYlGq5Bp5

– Kristen Lopez (@Journeys_Film) February 5, 2020

BIRDS OF PROY is so much fun – a rare mix of girly + macabre. The plot is by heart, but the sets / costumes / details of the characters are intelligent and whimsical. I loved the visceral and crisp action. Fantastic performances by Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Ewan McGregor and Chris Messina.

– Inkoo Kang (@inkookang) February 6, 2020

So good: #BirdsofPrey rules! Incredible and incredibly watchable tweaks that go wild in Gotham with badass martial arts action and cumbia needle drops. I hated the beginning and thought it was a disaster, but I stayed with it and I went out worshiping it https://t.co/qilfIPiMGI

– Eric Francisco (@ EricFrancisco24) February 5, 2020

No more puddin ‘. Harley Quinn and Joker split up, and she kisses her freedom in #BirdsOfPrey. https://t.co/gSiaovwPDH

– USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 5, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey review: BoP overcomes an uneven beginning to become a wild dash through a kaleidoscope of inventive and dynamic action led by a hell of a performance by Margot Robbie. https://t.co/qDGFSdwzib

– Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) February 5, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is energetic in the extreme, but there is a clown-like absence in the center that somehow holds him back. https://t.co/EgO6A3H6AG

– Matt Singer (@mattsinger) February 5, 2020

On BIRDS OF PROY, which has its moments if not as much audacity as I would like https://t.co/1J6rArLNmN

– Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) February 5, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey manages to be both too big and not big enough at the same time. What it is is aggressively OK. https://t.co/ixPCfqVBSx @newscomauHQ

– Wenlei Ma (@WenleiMa) February 5, 2020

Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – a bad taste blitz https://t.co/w47vZPP7lN

– The Guardian (@guardian) February 5, 2020

“Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn)” will be released in Irish theaters this Friday, February 7.

