“Widespread” improvements have been made to Leicester hospitals, according to health inspectors.

A Care Quality Commission (CQC) team inspected seven basic services provided by the local NHS trust on several dates in September and one date in November.

The watchdog reported his findings today and increased the trust rating.

The Chief Inspector praised the staff and said that the CQC team has witnessed “many examples of the confidence that goes the extra mile” in caring for patients.

Inspectors said the security of the service should be improved. All other areas assessed – effective, responsive, caring, well-directed and responsive were rated as good.

The report says, “Not all departments had enough staff to care for and keep patients safe.

“The staff did not always assess the risks to patients, did not react and did not keep good care records.”

The Memory Pathway Initiative for the Dementia Trust, the care kits that were given to busy maternity staff and an aromatherapy suite that opened to support patients undergoing treatment were one of several areas highlighted in the exceptional practices section of the report.

Inspectors said trust should work to ensure that urgent and urgent patients wait less time to be admitted. They recommended that dementia patients not be moved overnight and said the service should consider ways to improve throughput to avoid last minute cancellations of scheduled surgery.

How each hospital compares …

Glenfield Hospital – needs improvement

Mandatory training was not up to date

Hand hygiene practices have not been systematically followed

Patients Were Not Always Examined by Admission Consultants

Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness

Leicester General Hospital – needs improvement

Outpatient departments did not always manage files well

Wait times between referral and treatment and arrangements for admitting, treating and discharging patients were not always in accordance with national standards

Staff treated patients with compassion and kindness

Royal Medicare of Leicester – needs improvement

Not all departments had enough staff to care for and keep patients safe

People in emergency and emergency departments, surgery and maternity could not always access services when they needed them and had to wait too long to receive treatment

The services treated the patients with compassion and kindness. They provided emotional support to patients, families and caregivers

What the bosses said …

John Adler, Director General of Leicester Hospitals, said, “I am extremely proud of our dedicated, talented and compassionate staff and volunteers who go above and beyond daily expectations to care for our patients and their families.

“The good score from CQC reflects the progress we are making and it is encouraging to know that as independent regulators, the Care Quality Commission has seen it first hand.

John Adler, CEO of Leicester Hospitals

“We know we have a long way to go to see improvements in some areas and the hard work doesn’t end there. We and our NHS colleagues at the local level will use the findings of the CQC report to help us on our path to improvement and our goal of providing the best care to each patient, every time. “

Professor Ted Baker, Chief Inspector of CQC Hospitals, explained: “We have noticed that a number of general improvements have been made since our last visit.

“We have seen many examples of trust going even further to ensure that all patients are fully cared for and cared for. For example, in the area of ​​medical care, many improvements have been implemented for patients with dementia.

“Although we found some areas where further improvements should be made, which we passed on to the direction of trust, overall, the trust provided good service to people across Leicestershire.

“It was nice to note that staff and managers had worked together to make improvements to the services it provides. CQC will continue to monitor confidence, which will include further inspections. “

