advertisement

NBA draft candidate Cole Anthony successfully returned to court on Saturday night against Boston College, collecting 26 points in a one-point loss.

North Carolina Point Guard and 2020 NBA Draft Prospect Cole Anthony triumphantly returned to the court on Saturday evening. To be honest, Anthony’s return was by no means as triumphant as it could have been since the Tar Heels suffered another defeat that dashed all hopes of the NCAA tournaments and wasn’t good for their NIT chance (though I’m full and expect UNC to come to the NIT if you want).

Anthony missed 11 games in a row after having surgery on his right knee for a partially torn meniscus. When we got back, the main thing we noticed was that Anthony’s explosiveness or aggression – especially when it came to the edge – had changed noticeably. His defense had always been solid, another thing to expect from this injury. Of course it will take some time for Anthony to return to his old self 100%, but he passed his first test with flying colors.

advertisement

The Tar Heels were 4-7 without Anthony, including a stretch where they lost five direct ACC games. To say that Tar Heels’ head coach, Roy Williams, was excited to get Anthony back would be an understatement of our very young decade. Every chance that the Tar Heels have to play basketball successfully after the season is due to the fact that Anthony has to fight with the Tar Heels for the rest of the season. This has a distinct advantage for him as well, as he gets the opportunity to show the NBA scouts that he is fully recovered from his arthroscopic procedure.

Although the Tar Heels had to deal with a smaller opponent in a close game, the NBA draft reviewers were just thrilled to see Anthony in action, regardless of the level of competition.

What did we learn about Cole Anthony’s 2020 NBA Draft share after losing 26 points?

advertisement