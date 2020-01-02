advertisement

comfort

When Wayne Pivac announced six weeks ago that Sam Warburton would join his Wales management team as a breakdown coach, he was a pioneer. Thinking should be why it took so long. Scrum trainers have been around for years, even if the standard situation has become less important: At the 2003 World Cup, it was assumed that the average prop would be involved in 17 scrums, a number that shrank to less than six in last year’s tournament ,

As Leicester showed last weekend in Twickenham in a tie against Harlequins, the standard situation has left its mark. When Exeter played Saracens last Sunday, there were 42 standards (13 of them were scrums) and 204 rucks and mules with more than 300 tackles. The Scrum takes the path of the 4-point drop goal and takes away another of the game’s unique features in the name of entertainment.

Go forward

A dictum of the amateur era was that the games were decided by the strikers, whose backing was responsible for the lead. However, the distinctions are now so blurred that there are only clear lines of demarcation as the number of standards decreases.

advertisement

Exeter returned to the top of the Premiership on Sunday after beating Saracens 14-7 in Sandy Park in the heavyweights battle. The bosses made two attempts to get them to 17 in eight league games. Only one of them was hit by a full-back, Tom O’Flaherty against wasps, in late November. Five came from back rangers, four from locks, three from props and scrum halves, and one was a penalty.

Exeter was the pioneer who focused on an offensive lineout rather than kicking in after a penalty, and there is no more dangerous side in the Premiership when attacking from 10 meters away. They rarely move the ball far because they know the safest route to the line.

All the Way?

Leinster is the only unbeaten team in Europe to start the new year. Nine wins in the Pro14 and four wins in the Champions Cup ensured that Connacht took the lead with 13 wins in the RDS arena on Saturday.

Victory in Münster last weekend summed up a team that had not been defeated since the final of the European Cup against Saracens last May: both teams were clearly inferior, but Leinster’s defense rebuilt the podium and 13: 6 – The bottom line was the same as when you went to the top 14 leaders in Lyon in the Champions Cup in November.

The team that ranked third in Leinster’s Pro14 conference, the Cheetahs, scored exactly half of the leader’s points (21), and all championship rivals in the league lost at least three games. Saracens were in the same position four years ago and took 12 wins out of 12 wins in 2016. They were faced with questions about how to survive the campaign unbeaten. The run was stopped on the second weekend of the new year when Harlequins won the stoop. One of the four defeats Sarries has suffered this season. But they won the Premiership and the Champions Cup for the first time. Leinster, a test team in the club jersey, would be satisfied with the double.

Unjust?

The face of the game in the UK and Ireland changed when private equity firm CVC acquired Premiership and Pro14, and will do so in the Six Nations.

Fighting clubs received a financial incentive as both leagues made a 27 percent stake in return for a large part of the change. With the Pro14, which is controlled by the unions involved, the money is held back for emergencies and special projects and not for wage hikes. The unions, which have agreed to give 15 percent of the Six Nations to CVC, know that the money offered is not a handout since they give up 15 percent of their profits every year. They effectively mortgage the championship and would be hit by the equivalent of rate hikes if the increase in commercial revenue didn’t match the 15 percent that CVC will bring each year.

Not that CVC is looking at one of its three “acquisitions” in isolation. Even a fool in a hurry would realize that the game in Europe is so arbitrarily organized that the system benefits neither the club nor the country and overwhelms the players. “CVC’s entry into the Premiership, the Pro14, and probably the Six Nations gives us all hope that they can bring everyone together and create a better game with better earnings and less conflict in the games,” said Nigel Wray he resigned as Saracen chairman with immediate effect.

However, since CVC has to pay more for a much smaller proportion of the Six Nations than for club competitions, it knows where the money is made in rugby, and its plans for a British (and Irish) league will not focus on meritocracy. How much control do the players who run the game still have?

The whirled mug

At this year’s Six Nations and Rugby Championship, only three of the top ten nations are under the same management. What are the chances of Eddie Jones, Gregor Townsend and Mario Ledesma when the 2023 World Cup begins in France? Most changes were decided before the World Cup rather than because Australia was an exception when Michael Cheika stepped down as head coach after a tournament for the Wallabies when the words spoke more than the deeds while so many coaches were involved in Conor’s job O’Shea in Italy, whom he had climbed over the wall a few months earlier. Otherwise, Ireland, Wales, France, New Zealand and South Africa, the world champions, have a new head coach at the top.

There is a successor element in Dublin: Andy Farrell will take over from Joe Schmidt, while Jacques Nienaber, the Springboks defense coach, is expected to succeed Rassie Erasmus as the country’s professional game. And Ian Foster stood up for the All Blacks, just like his predecessor Steve Hansen in 2011 when Graham Henry moved on.

Wales and France will dance to a different beat like Australia. Fabien Galthié will find something in a major key after Jacques Brunel’s lamentations, and Dave Rennie will provide stability after Cheika’s volatility in recent months, while Wayne Pivac has a balancing job in Wales after Warren Gatland’s twelve years: he wants a more adventurous one Approach without sacrificing durability, the Six Nations Champions have evolved.

England and Ireland look like the main rivals of the six nations, although France should have more fun when Shaun Edwards hovers over the guillotine, while New Zealand exceptionally enters a new decade that doesn’t top the world rankings. The loss of so many players to Europe and Japan will have an impact and it will be interesting to see if CVC takes a worldview of the game and tries to capture its most valuable asset, the All Blacks. – Guardian

advertisement