We are sure that there is a lot of fear because Duke have lost to Clemson and Louisville in a row, and although we don’t want to say much, we would like to add a few counterpoints.

First, nobody can make better use of failure than Mike Krzyzewski. As the rest of us do business, he learns from the losses.

We can imagine many moments when he did this. When Nick Horvath was a young blue devil, he said in practice that Horvath tended to take a lot of pictures, and one reason for this was his attitude. He was visibly unconfident and slumped, which drove his face further away.

Simple but brilliant insight.

He told JJ Redick at a time that he wasn’t worth being a champion because he wasn’t ready to do the job (which he did even though he had never won one).

So you can be sure that a lot of value will come from these two losses.

The second is that this team is in second place in a highly competitive conference with 15: 3.

Well, well, you could say, but they should be better.

Maybe. You should also remember it.

The six best players on this team are four newbies and two newbies.

It is a sign of respect, but also of slight confusion, that people expect a young team not to fail.

Ever.

Of course they will fail and they will probably fail in the end. In his long basketball history, Duke has ended five seasons with tournament victories. And that is highly unusual. Most teams can never say that.

We would argue that if Wendell had played Moore, Duke would have won both the Clemson and Louisville games – not 100 percent, but maybe 65-70.

Moore, who falls out with an injured finger, offers Duke enormous defense versatility. He could have defended Jordan Nwora or David Johnson on Saturday. He and Cassius Stanley, Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire give Duke tremendous flexibility in defense. Take it out and it’s just not the same.

Moore isn’t as athletic as Stanley (who is that?), But he’s strong and solid, especially in defense. Thanks to its versatility, you have many options. Duke is much stiffer without him.

We would also like to point out how far and how quickly Stanley got there. The child was frankly shy at the start of the season and is understandable. These people are tall and not particularly friendly.

He has gotten over it lately, as has Matthew Hurt, as we saw that following Saturday, and his heightened willingness to fight indoors.

We are also very happy with what we see from Joey Baker. His shot will be there. It’s just a matter of trust and rhythm.

What we like is how ready he is to defend, to dive balls and fight. Did you notice his huge block on Saturday? We saw it and thought … Joey? Did you really do that?

However, it is just as impressive for us that he clearly enjoys being in the team and is willing to do dirty work. He plays with an enormous amount of fire.

Although it wasn’t a good idea to deal with Louisville’s Darius Perry and find a technician, did you think it was heartfelt for Coach K’s sake that Baker should stand up for his team mate Stanley?

We can almost guarantee that this is the case. We remember a year when someone was knocked down and no team-mate helped him. That was done pretty quickly, and teammates sprinted for the rest of the year to help the boys get back on their feet.

Baker has grown from a somewhat hesitant type to a person who approaches basketball like a marine. Of course, it’s not the same – there is usually no risk of killing you in a basketball game – but the intensity and fearlessness it brings is of immense value, the esprit de corps that it promotes.

The point is that it is foolish to delve into the ups and downs of a young team. This group has a lot of potential, but also a lot to learn. It’s a long way and the Duke Basketball and ACC crucibles will soon become an even stronger and narrower group. Duke fans should give them time to develop without ridiculous criticism.

One final comment: we’re not sure if he consciously referred to Roy Williams, who recently said that his team was just not that talented, among other things, but in his press officer for Louisville, Coach K made it clear his team has never thrown under the bus.

He may not have wanted to target Williams, but here these comments will inevitably relate to what Williams said. Regardless of the intent, there is no way around it.

