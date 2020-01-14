advertisement

Barcelona have announced that Quique Setien is their new manager and have been handed a contract at the club by June 2022.

The 61-year-old replaces Ernesto Valverde at the helm after days of speculation and will offer a very different approach to his predecessor.

Setien wishes his players happy, expressing himself and most importantly, possession of the ball.

advertisement

️ “You perform much better when you are happy than when you are not.”

Quique Setién says he likes his team to have possession control because his players will be happier at the ball than outside of him ⚽ pic.twitter.com/ae5w3ke43z

– Voice of Trainers (@CoachesVoice) January 8, 2020

Indeed, the new boss will be expected to restore the accelerated and pressing style of play that the club has enjoyed so much success with and seems to have forgotten under Valverde.

Setien is no doubt a football cigar and has made no secret of his admiration for Johan Cruff and the impact that Dutch football style has had on him throughout his career.

Setien: “I remember Cruyff’s Barcelona.

“You play against them and you spent the whole game running behind the ball.

“I said to myself, ‘This is what I like. I would love to be on this team and know why this is happening. “” Pic.twitter.com/sCetTCO9hK

– Purpose (@goal) January 13, 2020

Setien is also good value for an excellent rating or a lot. Here’s what he had to say about Xavi and Lionel Messi in Que Quehi dishes! program again in May 2019.

“When a player like Xavi retires, it’s like removing a kidney. And the day Messi retires, I’ll cry forever.”

And then again about Messi in an interview for El Pais:

One day, invited by Guardiola, I had the opportunity to watch Messi’s train from the field. I went up to him and asked him to continue playing until I was 60, at least until I died. “

Setien’s managerial career has been quite varied but well appreciated. He spent plenty of time in the lower leagues before leading Las Palmas to 11th place in La Liga in what was their best finish in 40 years.

They played some pretty tasty things along the way too:

Setien transferred to Real Betis and explained how he would play immediately from the win.

More success followed as he oversaw a sixth-place finish and qualification for the Europa League. He also beat Barcelona 4-3 at the Camp Nou during his time at the club.

This dramatic victory had an impact on Sergio Busquets who gifted Setien a post-match signed jersey with the message: “Quique, with appreciation and admiration for your way of watching football. A hug”.

It is also worth noting that Junior Firpo scored for Betis in that match and was introduced to the first team by Setien. He described Barca as having made a “great deal” when they signed the left in August and will now relate to the youngster.

Setien’s values ​​mean it is no surprise to see the Spanish champions go for him, especially after being upset about the tears by Ernesto Valverde, and his task now will be to have Barça play as Barça again.

advertisement