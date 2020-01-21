advertisement

Last Thursday, Jon Kelley, director of the C-SPAN Assignment Office, was in his office in Washington, D.C., to watch the cable news cover the opening of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. A correspondent for one of the networks was providing updates on the latest developments on a live video feed from the Senate chamber, which showed Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, reading the impeachment articles. . The correspondent wondered aloud why the camera was not turning elsewhere. Wouldn’t it be nice to see what Republican alternative senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins were doing while they were sitting next to each other? Why didn’t the C-SPAN cameraman try to film this too?

Kelley sighed. The video stream was not controlled by C-SPAN; it was controlled by the Senate Recording Studio, as it always is when the network covers debates in the Senate. (C-SPAN brought its own cameras to the Senate Chamber once, for a documentary.) The network had hoped to bring its cameras into the chamber for trial, given the historical significance of the proceedings; in December, the network co-C.E.O. Susan Swain wrote a letter to the Senate majority, Mitch McConnell, making the request, noting that the current configuration of government cameras “provides a limited view of the proceedings of the Senate.” The president of the cable network pool, which coordinates the efforts of CNN, ABC, FOX, CBS and NBC then sent a letter in support of the request. McConnell had not responded to any of the letters on Tuesday. “People don’t realize it’s not our cameras,” Kelley told me on the phone from her office. “And they should be.”

The Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network was created just over forty years ago when the head of the DC office of professional magazine Cablevision secured seed money to launch a non-profit channel that gave Americans a a more complete picture of politics and government than the ancients. profit channels provided. The network has since built an unrivaled archive of political videos, totaling more than a quarter of a million hours. In 1999, for example, C-SPAN captured Lindsey Graham, who was then a member of Congress representing the third district of South Carolina, arguing for allowing witnesses to testify in the recall trial of President Bill Clinton, and insisting on a broad interpretation of the expression “High crimes”. (“It doesn’t even have to be a crime,” said Graham.)

“Impeachments are not our Super Bowl, exactly, or the Olympics,” Kelley told me, trying to explain what the procedure meant for the network. “The only thing I can compare it to is that every seventeen years, the cicadas come out and we take care of them.” Kelley arrived at C-SPAN in 1997, shortly after leaving the university. He covered conventions, debates, primaries, races in the House and the Senate and, before this year, an indictment trial. “We always thought that Congress was our story to tell,” said Kelley. “We are proud of it. For better or worse, history is recorded through the lens of our camera. “

Or people’s camera lenses, as the case may be. The stream that C-SPAN provides for House and Senate debates is not moderate and unfiltered. Network cameras pan and zoom when they can, but not much. In a discussion of classic C-SPAN moments, Kelley mentioned John McCain’s vote against the repeal of Obamacare – a wide shot, one that caught “the conversations that people were having,” Kelley noted, and ” the back and forth between Lindsey Graham and the Democrats and everything in between. . During the hearings, Kelley said, “You will sometimes see us framing a larger shot around the room and zooming in a bit to fit the witness table a little more. It attracts people. Then you can cut from a photo of the witness or member. He added, “There are lots of ways to tell these stories through panoramas and zooms. As it stands, however, C- SPAN crews cannot enter the room. As a result, he said, “you will never see the Senate-controlled cameras moving away from the platform.”

Meanwhile, journalists from all networks will face new restrictions on their usual way of doing things: as announced by the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms earlier this month, during the recall process , electronic devices will be excluded from the chamber, and journalists will not be allowed to approach senators directly outside the chamber.

The network will “broadcast every moment” of the dismissal process, said Kelley – on C-SPAN 2, which was created to broadcast live footage from the Senate when it is in session. Kelley wanted her cover to show the body language of senators in the room and give viewers an opportunity to read their lips. “Let’s not just be on the podium,” he said. “You see so much bitterness and partisanship. Then you see people who you think just can’t have a really decent conversation. In Kelley’s view, seeing all of this would be of great service to the American public.

The network sometimes gets its own cameras in the House: the network used seven cameras to capture the first House Intelligence Committee hearings on President Trump’s removal, adding both more individual angles and panoramas. But President Nancy Pelosi rejected C-SPAN’s request to use her own cameras during the final discussions on the impeachment articles.

Twenty years ago, Kelley was part of a team of sixteen people gathered to film hearings of the House judiciary concerning the dismissal of Clinton. (C-SPAN, as well as other networks, was not allowed to film the Senate trial.) “At that time,” recalls Kelley, “we were able to put microphones on the stage, mix all microphone positions and check them. ourselves. We can no longer do this. “The official reasons for the change were technical, but Kelley believes that Congress also” liked the idea “of supervising the microphones and what they took.” They are controlling them now, “he said.” We’re just taking a stream. “

This previous impeachment trial has not felt as partisan of Kelley as this one so far, he said. “At least they were able to reach a reasonable agreement on what was fair.” The media landscape was very different then – Fox News, for example, was only a few years old. And cable networks “certainly did not cover these audiences as they currently do,” said Kelley. More and more viewers have started watching 24-hour news networks, he noted, but added, “to see these hearings without comment and from start to finish , hammer to hammer, we’re still the place to go. “

Trump’s impeachment trial is, according to Kelley, “one of the two or three most important C-SPAN events in my term.” As for his own opinions on this, Kelley wouldn’t say – like his network, he aspires to non-partisanship. “Someone said it was” a great dramatic television series, “he said of the impeachment.” An adventure show where the hero tears himself apart and is near death a few times . You think, Oh, my God, that could be all for him. You really know how the story is going to end, unless something major happens. “He continued,” It’s interesting to see, if we can see it. “

