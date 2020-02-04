advertisement

Want to learn more about 9-1-1: Lone Star Episode 5? Another hour is coming next week! It’s one called “Studs,” which may involve some of the crazier bailouts you’ll find – and yes, we say we know very well that there was a direct hit tornado in the episode tonight. We expect a lot of craziness, drama, fear and at the same time a little bit of character development. As cool as some of the individual rescue operations may be, it appears that there is a slightly larger backbone beneath the surface. This is something we definitely want to explore over time.

CarterMatt includes the full 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 5 with some additional news on upcoming topics:

Owen and the crew run into a fight in a strip club for men, a fire in a bull seed factory and a protest that takes male toxicity to a new level. Meanwhile, Paul goes on a first date, Grace tries to reconnect with Judd, and Owen faces the consequences of his chemotherapy in the brand new “Studs” episode from 9-1-1: LONE STAR on Monday 10 February (8: 00-9: 01 PM ET / PT) on FOX. (NLS-105) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of the storylines we fear during the season is most likely Owen’s treatment and recovery. Will there be a chance that this character will get better soon? We don’t think the show will lose its main character, but at this point it’s obvious that the writers at least want that fear out there. There is a realization here that people are concerned or at least worried that something big could happen at some point. The comparisons in New Amsterdam feel reasonable, at least for the time being.

