It’s not too long ago that protein powders were only used by bodybuilders. In order to fully exploit their muscle-building potential, they launched products with names such as Maximuscle and Impact. Given that protein is essential for growth and repair in the body, it seemed to make sense.

However, protein powders are now being sold as suitable for anyone interested in health, whether they want to build up or lose weight.

How does this work?

A protein shake is said to help make you feel happier and eat less garbage.

You can buy them in supermarkets, health food stores, and drug stores such as boots in a range of flavors from lemon drizzle to chocolate brownie. The number of food and beverage products launched in the UK with a high protein content rose by almost 500 percent between 2010 and 2015, according to the Mintel Global New Products Database. According to Euromonitor, the global sports nutrition market has an annual volume of more than $ 10 billion, although it has long expanded its reach to sell to those who do not do as much sports as to athletes. Adding protein powder to a green smoothie is a staple for Instagram.

So what can we learn from the labels of some of the powders offered here?

Protein powder is whey that is obtained from milk and is essentially left over from cheese making. There are also powders from peas, rice, hemp and soy. Then there is the collagen.

Paleo Diet

The pure collagen from Planet Paleo, for example, says on the front of the glossy black tub that it is “gluten-free, milk-free and 91 percent protein-free”. The paleo diet involves trying to eat like our ancestors did in the hunter-gatherer era, but without all the chaotic hunting and gathering. Milk-free does not mean vegan or vegetarian. This product is a gelatin form that comes from “pasture cows”.

Collagen, which is present in the skin, bones, cartilage and blood vessels of the animals, is processed into a hearty powder. The product is made in the UK but the label does not indicate where the beef might come from. It also describes the product as “primary nutrition developed”, which is just pointless marketing to speak of.

An Irish company that produces a range of whey powders is Kinetica, a Carbery Group company in Cork. Kinetica produces its own proteins in its dairy. Hence the Irish flag on the cover. It also has a “Drug Test” banner that sounds threatening, but means that its products are being batch tested by the World Anti-Doping Agency. This is because not all products that are marketed to athletes have been classified as not soiled.

The ingredients are whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, hydrolyzed whey protein concentrate, soy lecithin, natural flavor and sodium carboxymethyl cellulose. Each serving contains 23 g of protein, a little less than a chicken breast. However, the powder lacks the variety of vitamins and minerals that are found in normal milk or chicken.

The vegetarian powders take a different approach to promote the quality concept. The Clean Lean Protein powder from Nuzest in a soft vanilla flavor is “clean” because it is “completely natural and 100 percent vegetable”.

The reference to “clean” is an attempt to woo those who are attracted to the “eat clean” trend, which does away with refined sugar and processed foods. This is ironic because the peas contained in this pack were processed differently than the freshly frozen ones. The ingredients are: pea protein isolate, natural vanilla and katemfe fruit extract.

The yellow pea used is easy to grow and, unlike soy or dairy products, is not one of the top allergens. It is also easy to digest. The nutrition label contains 0 g of sugar, but has a strange, sweet taste. We owe this to the Katemfe fruit extract and the vanilla. It must be an acquired taste.

Alkaline diet

The biggest surprise with this product is that it bears the label “The Alkaline Advantage” with the trademark. Our pH cannot be changed by our diet. It might try to appeal to those who have read that an alkaline diet is something that can make you healthier, although this theory has been invalidated.

Protein is important for a balanced diet, but the average adult only needs 0.75 g per day for every kilogram of body weight. So someone who weighs 70 kg should have about 52.5 g per day. This is best taken from a variety of foods such as meat, eggs, nuts and legumes, so as not to miss out on vitamins, minerals and fiber.

These powders have their place, but are an expensive and tasty choice for those who don’t need them.

