advertisement

Oh, that smell. Can you smell that smell Is it the ubiquitous sugary scent of cotton candy? The deep-fried essence of corn dogs hissing in hot oil?

You can experience both at the South Florida Fair. And now the fair returns for another run that starts on Thursday, January 16, and starts at 5:00 p.m. for an annual ride-a-thon, followed by the full fair from January 17th to February 2nd.

This year’s theme is “Play Ball, Play Fair!” And in collaboration with the Smithsonian Institution and Florida Humanities will highlight the cultural impact of sport. There will be interactive and educational sports exhibitions.

advertisement

Among the latter: 51 framed photographs in sepia tones, black and white and color with stickers and boards from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and the museum entitled “Picturing America’s Pastime”.

Some photos date back more than a century and show “how our game with photographic technology has grown,” said Jon Shestakofsky, vice president of communications and education in the Hall of Fame. The hall has a total of around a quarter million pictures.

Elsewhere, more than 200 rides will take place halfway, cattle (ooh that smells), barrel races and cowboy shooting demonstrations, an artist alley, and a marketplace. And of course the racing pigs.

There will be four music and entertainment stages on which everyone is represented, from The Lettermen to Starship to Starz of the Future and the annual rock tribute band competition.

Also: Miss South Florida and Miss Palm Beach County scholarship competitions as well as culinary and cupcake competitions.

Maybe you leave the fair better than when you arrive – free haircuts, manicures and facials are offered depending on availability.

Other innovations this year:

* The Cirque Dreams Carnivale entertainment show with aerialists hanging from the trapeze and tires three times a day at the Expo Theater West.

* The Leaping Lotus Acrobats of China, which will perform live drums daily at the Expo East Theater.

* A 20-foot-wide cake sculpture created by Beth Townsend, a person based in Royal Palm Beach, that shows confectionery creatures like alligators and manatees doing sports. It actually consists of several cakes and rotates on a 12-foot turntable, so visitors can enjoy it from every angle.

There is also new food at this year’s fair.

These include Mac & Cheese Rolls with toppings such as bacon, pulled pork and curd cheese, filled with fried spring rolls from Fun Time Foods. Jalapeno chocolate ice cream served in the Coolicious Treats. And a quarter pound of Wisconsin whole milk mozzarella cheese, skewered on a stick, wrapped in a homemade Italian batter, and served by Angela’s Pizza.

advertisement