Olivia and Oliver top the list of the most popular baby names in B.C. for 2019, by province.

The data, released Tuesday, showed that Olivia and Oliver are followed by Lucas, Liam, Ethan, Noah, William, Benjamin, Charlotte, Emma and Leo, according to the Vital Statistics Agency.

The list didn’t change much from 2018, where Liam was the top pick, followed by Olivia, Emma, ​​Lucas, Oliver, Benjamin, Ethan, Noah, Logan and Amelia.

However, the number of babies born in B.C. dropped from 43,844 in 2018 to 40,978 in 2019.

If you like, you can compare the popularity of baby names here: https://connect.health.gov.bc.ca/babynames.

