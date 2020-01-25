advertisement

Both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil outlined their general election manifestos on Friday.

Tax cuts compared to spending increases

Both parties say that they will split future spending in a four-to-one ratio to achieve an increase in spending compared to tax cuts.

VAT

Fine Gael wants to raise the threshold at which people meet the higher income tax from € 35,300 to € 50,000. This will be worth € 3,000 to the average earner if the policy is fully implemented. The threshold for exemption from general social security would increase from € 13,000 to € 20,500. The tax-free inheritance tax rebate remains at € 335,000 for the heirs of sons and daughters. The next $ 250,000 would apply a 20 percent rate, and the normal 33 percent would apply to anything over $ 585,000.

Fianna Fáil in the government would lower the USC rate from 4.5 percent to 3.5 percent; Income tax increased by € 3,000 for one person and € 6,000 for a couple; Increase the tax credit for caregivers to € 2,000. Tax credit increased to € 1,650; Increase the income tax exemption limit for people over 65 by EUR 500 for single people and EUR 1,000 for married couples; Introduce a tax credit of € 600 and a tax credit for childminders of € 2,000. The capital gains tax would be reduced from 33 to 25 percent.

casing

Fine Gael plans to provide between 35,000 and 40,000 homes annually and add 60,000 social buildings over the next five years. An extension of the help-to-buy program is also proposed, which currently provides income tax and a dirt refund of € 20,000 for first-time buyers who are required to pay a deposit for new or self-built houses. People living in cities with fewer than 2,000 residents would be offered paid government-owned land, which Fine Gael said would provide 8,600 homes.

According to Fianna Fáil, housing supply can be increased to 200,000, including 50,000 new social and 50,000 new affordable apartments. The party would introduce an SSIA model for first-time buyers, in which the state would increase the savings of first-time buyers by 33 percent to 10,000 euros. It would apply to the purchase of new and used houses up to a value of € 500,000. The help-to-buy program would continue and the tax refund would increase from € 20,000 to € 25,000.

health

Fine Gael says it will spend an additional $ 5 billion a year on health over the next five years. This would be used to fund an additional 2,600 hospital beds; 4,500 shared beds; 5,000 additional nurses; 80 additional primary care centers and diagnostic centers; three elective clinics in Dublin, Cork and Galway and 3,840 primary care providers. Daily parking fees for ambulances are limited to € 10. Free GP care will be extended to everyone under the age of 18, income limits for medical and GP visit cards will increase, and the threshold for medical cards for those over 70 will rise back to 2012 levels.

Fianna Fáil in power would provide an additional EUR 2 billion to the health care sector, claiming that Fine Gael’s promise of EUR 5 billion includes pre-existing commitments. Fianna Fáil wants 2,600 additional hospital beds; Reduction of waiting times in the emergency room to four hours; Double financing of the National Treatment Purchase Fund in the amount of EUR 200 million; Recruiting 1,000 additional advisors and 4,000 additional nurses; expand free GP support; Increase in home care times by five million during a term; Funding for the Fair Deal program increased by EUR 225 million.

climate Change

Fine Gael says it would increase house retrofitting tenfold. Increase acceptance of electric vehicles to 50 times the current level and consider a scrapping plan for the next budget; plant another 440 million trees. The CO2 tax would increase to EUR 80 per tonne by 2030, with EUR 6 billion in CO2 tax revenues being reinvested in climate protection measures. The party plans to invest 21.8 billion euros in climate projects as part of the investment plan. The sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles will be banned until 2030. There will also be new or increased taxes on plastics and coffee cups.

Fianna Fáil would raise the carbon tax to EUR 80 per tonne and set up a new national infrastructure commission to review the “30-year decarbonization plan”. This commission would “monitor long-term plans for: the decarbonization of Ireland; a strong public transport network that reconciles the country’s economic needs with the development of rural areas. “A national retrofit program would also be introduced. from 2030, diesel vehicles are to be banned from cities, from 2035 cars with fossil fuels are to be “completely removed”.

Education and childcare

Fine Gael says it will further reduce the ratio of students to teachers in elementary schools from the current 26: 1, but does not set a specific goal. The funds for higher education are to be gradually increased and will be EUR 100 million above the current level by 2025. For childcare, the subsidy for general childcare will be increased from EUR 20 per week to EUR 100 per week by 2025.

Fianna Fáil aims to reduce the student ratio to 20: 1 by 2025 and to provide an additional EUR 100 million per year for higher education. For childcare, the general childcare allowance will increase from EUR 20 per week to EUR 80 per week by 2025.

pensions

Fine Gael would increase the weekly state pension by € 5 a year. The increase in the state pension age to 67 years in 2021 and 68 years in 2028 continues. However, a new transitional pension will be introduced for those over the age of 66, which corresponds to the state pension. For the 65-year-olds, they also receive a payment equal to the state pension, but do not have to register with the job or look for a job.

Fianna Fáil would increase the weekly state pension by EUR 5 per year and would “set up a commission to check the statutory retirement age and postpone a further increase in the retirement age until it is completed”. In the meantime, a transitional payment equal to the state pension will also be paid to the 65 and 66 year olds.

