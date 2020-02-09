advertisement

Students from almost two-thirds of elementary and secondary schools in the Chesterfield area met at least the standard required for 11-year-olds in the most recent May 2019 SAT results.

The national average is 65% and 15 schools, or 62.5%, in the Chesterfield area matched or exceeded this figure.

advertisement

The Hady primary school currently leads the way with 88% of students reaching the required level in reading, writing and mathematics on the basis of the 2018-2019 tests.

Then come Hasland Junior School with 85% and Duckmanton Primary with 84%.

Nine schools failed to reach the average of English schools, with Spire Junior School, despite a “good” Ofsted inspection in 2017, over 38%.

The majority of the 24 schools in the region currently have a “good grade of Ofsted – obtained at various times in recent years.

One of the schools – Brockwell Junior School – has an “exceptional” rating, but this was obtained during the school’s last inspection in 2008.

A change in government policy in 2011 meant that schools previously rated “pending” were no longer inspected regularly, unless a complaint was received or testing standards fell.

But following concerns from education experts, the government has now said that starting in September 2020, all current “exceptional” schools will be re-inspected within five years.

Two schools in the region are currently classified as “inadequate”, the Poolsbrook Primary Academy and the Whitecotes Primary Academy.

In the table below, you can see at a glance each school, the percentage of students reaching the expected standard in SAT and the most recently published Ofsted score.

Name of the school, percentage of students reaching the expected level, note Ofsted (during the inspection)

Hady Primary School 88% Good (2018)

Hasland Junior School 85% Good (2016)

Duckmanton Elementary School 84% Good (2017)

Old Hall Junior School 82% Good (2017)

Brockwell Junior School 80% pending (2008)

Catholic primary school St Mary 75% good (2018)

Abercrombie Elementary School 74% Good (2019)

Brimington Junior School 71% Good (2014)

Holme Hall Elementary School 71% N / A *

Mary Swanwick Elementary School 71% Good (2013)

Newbold C of E Elementary School 69% Good (2017)

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Dunston Primary Academy 68% N / A *

William Rhodes Elementary School 67% to improve (2018)

Christ Church C of E Elementary School 65% Good (2019)

Highfield Hall Elementary School 65% Good (2016)

Hollingwood Elementary School 62% Good (2018)

Cavendish Junior School 58% Good (2016)

Whitecotes Primary Academy 58% inadequate (2019)

Brampton Elementary School 57% Good (2019)

Staveley Junior School 51% Good (2018)

Inkersall Primary Academy 50% to improve (2018)

Poolsbrook Primary Academy 50% inadequate (2019)

St Joseph and C of E Catholic primary school 44% Good (2018)

Spire Junior School 38% Good (2017)

Middle England 65%

* N / A Not applicable since the school has not been inspected since the modification of its status.

.

advertisement