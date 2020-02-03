advertisement

Is there a chance to renew the third season of God Friended Me on CBS? It is obviously too early to know, but why not take a look at the current situation?

First, let’s examine what we know about the situation. So far, the Brandon Michael Hall – Violet Beane series has an average rating of 0.7 and more than 6.4 million live viewers per week. These are declines compared to season two, but they’re also reasonably solid numbers. From the beginning, this was a big risk for CBS. God Friended Me is not a show with a large cast, nor is it with a kind of established franchise behind it. It is not a spin-off or a sequel, and there may be some who simply assume that it is too religious, even if it is not.

For more updates on God Friended Me in video form,

However, we believe that his underdog story status helps in some way. God Friended Me is dedicated to viewers and each episode wants to deliver a great message. It’s not good enough to have a third season for sure, but at the moment we think we’re cautiously optimistic. Aside from its live ratings, it has a strong DVR tracking and streaming presence. It also still has the chance to build an international audience over time.

Overall, perhaps the biggest reason for hope for the future of God Friended Me is simply this: CBS tends to give many shows multiple chances of success. With a platform like CBS All Access, they also worked to make sure there were some alternative ways to make money. We still don’t think they want to release this show. The best way to make sure season three takes place is to watch her live, tell her friends, and support the show on social media.

What are the chances that a 3rd season of God Friended Me will end at CBS?

