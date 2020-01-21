advertisement

Georgia’s guardian, Anthony Edwards, is the only potential NBA new signing for 2020 still playing this season. What does he have to do to become number 1?

The 2020 NBA draft class is expected to be weaker than most of the youngest classes, but there are still a handful of potential franchise players in the mix for the # 1 selection.

However, what makes this season unique is that almost all of these players are not currently playing.

James Wiseman, who had the best prospect in the 2019 recruitment class, left Memphis after just three games (and a lock) to prepare for the draft. Cole Anthony, the top point guard, suffered a knee injury in December and may not play for North Carolina. Then there’s LaMelo Ball, who played for the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian NBL abroad, but will miss the rest of the season due to an injury.

This makes Anthony Edwards from Georgia the only top player we know that he can see the game between now and the draft, leaving him alone in front of the scouts.

Wiseman left school because he felt comfortable with his position as probably the best choice at the moment. Ball left Australia confident that he will be a top 3 choice.

But neither of them will have a chance to counter something Edwards does in the next two months. He is the only one who has the opportunity to stand up on the court due to his game.

So what does he have to do to potentially become the top pick in the draft? Here are the three biggest things:

