Wow, what a dizziness – that’s the only way to describe The Granary on Bargate Lane in Willington.

A converted barn near the heart of the village, this former granary was part of the outbuildings of the Trent Side farm and has been extended by its current owners to create a spacious family home.

Inside, everything is finished to a very high standard and there is an entrance hallway leading to a lovely living room with Fench windows and a wood stove; a good sized dining room; study – ideal for working at home or for those with teenagers facing difficult exams! – and a well-equipped kitchen for breakfast.

Perfect for the busy family, the kitchen is a utility room with another hall leading to a double bedroom on the ground floor with private bathroom and steps to a mezzanine.

Without a doubt, the hallmark of accommodation on the ground floor is the entertainment room, which could be used as a home theater, games room or party room, and here is the best – it even has its own bar!

On the first floor is a lovely landing with five double bedrooms leading to three, three have en-suite bathrooms and there is a separate and well appointed family bathroom.

Outside, the property has gardens on three sides with a good stretch of lawns and terraces for entertaining.

There is a nice fish pond and a detached wooden hut which is currently used as a gym and houses a sauna.

To the front of the property is a driveway offering parking.

The attic is on the market for £ 700,000 through agents Scargill Mann & Co

.

