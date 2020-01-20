advertisement

Triple Five Group, owner of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, has had an eye on the former Rocketdyne site in Canoga Park for almost two years.

The property is across the street from the sprawling Westfield Topanga shopping center and the Village in Warner Center, an area that promises massive growth with offices, hotels, and thousands of homes.

advertisement

Triple Five wants to be part of this growth because, according to a company representative, it has expressed interest in building a predominantly residential estate on the 47 hectare site.

The former 47-acre Rocketdyne site in Canoga Park. At a press conference on January 9, 2020, members of the California communities against toxins and valley dwellers for a safe environment demand a thorough environmental cleanup at the Vanowen Street location in Canoga Park. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News / SCNG)

While the lot at 6633 Canoga Ave. The package is enriched with chemicals, trichlorethylene (TCE) and tetrachlorethylene (PCE), which come from decades of rocket manufacturing during the Cold War space race. Scientists say the chemicals are known to be carcinogenic.

According to official information, however, the package still has the potential to be converted into residential houses.

Based on the current state of groundwater and vapors, according to state officials, residential use is not permitted at the location. The Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board recently announced that the land can only be used for commercial and industrial purposes.

Representative of the owner United Technologies Corp. did not immediately return a comment request.

In the meantime, according to government officials, residential property could be built on the site in the future. However, it could take some time for a potential high-rise district to form on the site.

The area has recently been cleared. Meanwhile, groundwater remediation is “much more difficult and takes longer than cleaning the floor,” said Renee Purdy, executive officer of the Los Angeles Regional Water Board, the agency that oversees remediation efforts.

“Groundwater remediation will take a few more years,” said Purdy. “At the same time, the owner can decide to develop some mitigation measures that he can take during the ongoing groundwater remediation.”

To start building a housing development, “groundwater treatment must be carried out to combat groundwater pollution and soil air pollution,” she said. “The site owner would have to develop a plan to contain the soil vapors.”

According to Purdy, the authority can reassess the site’s suitability for living areas during the clean-up work, in particular groundwater treatment and the development of mitigation measures such as soil vapor barriers.

The Canoga Park package has garnered renewed attention in recent months. Almost 4,000 residents signed a petition and asked the Regional Water Board to conduct additional environmental tests for soil and groundwater.

A group of West Valley residents and activists gathered near the site last week and asked elected officials to call United Technologies Corp. accountable for thorough environmental remediation.

Members of the California communities against toxins and valley dwellers for a safe environment are holding a press conference on Thursday, January 9, 2020, for a thorough environmental cleanup at the 47-acre former Rocketdyne engine manufacturing facility on Vanowen Street in Canoga Park demand. (Photo by David Crane, Los Angeles Daily News (SCNG)

Activists say that full remediation is required in accordance with “reasonable” housing standards because the toxins can concentrate in homes if they are based on contaminated groundwater.

The former Rocketdyne site was developed in the mid-1950s for the manufacture of rocket engines, molded metal parts and engine assemblies. United Technologies Corp. acquired the property in 2005.

According to Purdy of the Regional Water Authority, the agency cannot set a concrete time frame for the redevelopment of the site to the living standard. However, part of the process – submitting a plan to reduce soil vapors – could possibly take place “in a relatively shorter period of time,” she said.

“It is a process in which we continuously monitor the responsible person and evaluate this monitoring data and, if necessary, let the responsible person adapt the system to ensure that the cleanup is carried out as quickly as possible, but it is very difficult. Please provide a time frame for this” said Purdy.

advertisement