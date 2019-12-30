advertisement

CNN’s Jake Tapper pushed back President Donald Trump’s commitment to religious freedom on Monday, and cited the government’s early efforts to implement a Muslim travel ban.

After the weekend attacks on a New York Hanukkah celebration and a Texas service, Defense Secretary Mike Pompeo tweeted: “Many thanks to @realDonaldTrump and @VP for their commitment to # protecting religious freedom at home and abroad. Thank you for the work of @IRF_Ambassador, who wears the coat on these topics. The struggle for a religiously free world is urgent and the United States will continue to take the lead. “

In less than five minutes, Tapper Pompeo replied, “The president proposed to ban Muslims from entering, and then his government worked to create a legal version of such an order. This is not an obligation to protect # religious freedom. “

Trump himself tweeted in response to Saturday’s knife stabbing, which took place in a rabbi house in New York. He called it “terrible” and gave thoughts for himself and the first lady. “We all have to come together to fight, fight and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism,” he wrote on Sunday.

Three died in the Sunday attack in Christ’s West Freeway Church in White Settlement, Texas, including the alleged gunman. CNN broadcasted the church’s live streams showing the moment the gunman opened fire and a church watchman returned the fire. No one died during the Hanukkah celebration.

In 2017, Trump faced protests across the country against a decree that banned visitors from seven countries with a Muslim majority. He denied that the move was a “Muslim ban” and blamed the media. “To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban because the media is falsely reporting it,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House at the time. “It’s not about religion – it’s about terror and protecting our country.”

On January 27, President Donald Trump signed an implementing decision to restrict entry from seven countries with a Muslim majority. The ban is now anchored in the courts, but Trump has announced plans for a new ban. The first travel ban affected around 90,000 people. Here is an introduction to eight of them.

Muhammad Ali Jr. The son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and his mother were stopped by immigration officials at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. CNN

Khalilah Camacho-Ali was released after showing officials a photo of her and her husband, Muhammad Ali at the time, but Muhammad Ali Jr. was interviewed for an hour and 45 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Times.

We can’t conclusively say why the Alis were stopped, but the family lawyer said officials repeatedly asked Ali Jr. about his religion. (Elder Ali is pictured here with President George W. Bush, who receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.)

Hameed Khalid Darweesh Hameed Khalid Darweesh worked as an interpreter for the US government in Iraq for over 10 years. According to the New York Times, Darweesh was detained at JFK airport for about 19 hours before being allowed to enter the United States. “What am I doing for this country? You’re handcuffing, ”Darweesh told The Times.

A five year old boy A five-year-old boy was detained at Washington Dulles International Airport for a few hours. According to the Independent, the boy is an American citizen who lives in Maryland with his Iranian mother and was traveling with another family member at the time.

“The assumption that someone is not a threat based solely on age and gender is wrong and wrong,” said Sean Spicer, White House spokesman.

Areej Ali The 33-year-old software developer, who holds a green card, was arrested in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and again in Los Angeles. She said she will be back from her sister’s wedding in Sudan. Her family found a lawyer who found that the Daily Bulletin said the ban did not apply to people with green cards. merger

Mazdak Tootkaboni and Arghavan Louhghalam The husband and wife are associate professors at the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth. Both are permanent residents of the United States, but are of Iranian nationality. According to the Guardian, the two professors came back from a conference in France when they were stopped at Logan Airport in Boston and interviewed for four hours before they were released. Getty

Sidd Bikkannavar The U.S.-born Muslim scientist said he was detained under President Trump’s travel ban and forced by border officials to unlock his NASA-issued phone. Bikkannavar is a member of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and came back from a trip to Patagonia after his detention. Patagonia is a region in Argentina and Chile, none of which are covered by the travel ban. Youtube

Khanon Mahindokht Azad According to the Guardian, Khanon Mahindokht Azad is a 78-year-old Iranian grandmother who visits the US from time to time to see her children – who are US citizens. After 27 hours in LAX, she was finally allowed to enter the country. Getty

From the legendary boxer son to a 5-year-old boy to a woman who visits her grandchildren

