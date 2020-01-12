advertisement

Barcelona has had a very traumatic weekend as things go and go in a new week in a real mess and with Ernesto Valverde’s future in the club unclear.

The club have spent the last few days following publicly following Xavi, a move which seems to have failed for the time being, but could see the former midfielder arrive in the summer.

Ernesto Valverde remains the manager of the club, but will be aware that his club have tried their best to replace him and weakened his position at the club.

The 55-year-old is expected to get training on Monday morning which is likely to be a bit annoying, especially as it has been reported many Barca players have been on Xavi’s phone over the weekend to find out if he would accept the club’s offer.

Reports have also claimed that Barcelona have also been dismissed by Ronald Koeman, that Barça B boss García Pimienta was fired last week over the possibility of taking over by the end of the season and that Mauricio Pochettino has now emerged as the top choice. to manage the club.

Where, then, does all that leave Valverde leave? Sport says he has been whispered but there is no suggestion he will resign. However, there is speculation that he may still be fired even though Xavi does not appear to be coming.

Mundo Deportivo estimates Garcia Pimienta could take over by the end of the season, with Xavi subsequently appointed in the summer after his contract with Al Sadd expires.

Certainly anyone who manages the club until the end of the campaign was given another problem on Sunday when Luis Suarez was fired four months after undergoing knee surgery.

The Uruguayan international has 14 goals and nine assists for Barca this season, while while Antoine Griezmann is likely to be his direct replacement in the starting XI, his injury does not leave Barca in the offensive.

Ousmane Dembele is not expected to return until February, and his injury record hardly inspires confidence that he will play regularly until the end of the season. Young Ansu Fate 17-year-old and 21-year-old Carles Perez are capable, available and talented but raw.

The January transfer window is open, but it’s tricky to negotiate successfully with the losing teams to lose players mid-season. Barca’s latest winter signings do not inspire confidence at all: Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jeison Murillo, Yerry Mina and Philippe Coutinho are just some of the players who have arrived recently and left fast.

Barcelona will also have to sort out their managerial situation before diving into the transfer window, meaning it is likely to be another busy and dramatic week at Camp Nou.

