“What a pioneer she was for women on the radio.

The RTÉ broadcaster Marian Finucane, which was described on Irish radio as a “pioneer” and outstanding presence, continues to be recognized.

Finucane suddenly died at home on Thursday, it said in a statement from RTÉ. She was 69 years old.

On Friday morning, RTÉ presenter Miriam O’Callaghan said Finucane was “the most wonderful broadcaster, its importance cannot be overestimated, she is a pioneer.”

“Your interview with Nuala O Faolain was the best I’ve ever heard,” O’Callaghan told Newstalk Breakfast.

“She was a brilliant journalist, but was not interested in the prominent side, she was afraid of it.”

Former President Mary Robinson told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that Finucane was empathetic and commanding, and that the questions she asked were subtle and very honest.

“She had an amazing ability to get people out. It’s an ability to be a great listener, ”she said.

Ms. Robinson said the Women Today program was bold for the first time, including when Finucane accompanied an Irish woman who was traveling to the UK to have an abortion. “People didn’t want to hear that,” said Ms. Robinson.

Finucane’s interview with Nuala O’Faolain was very significant and must have helped a lot of people, she said. “Nobody else could have done this interview.”

Ms. Robinson said, “She was important because she was a pioneer, she was honest. She always changed her agendas, just kept going that way, she was not afraid of the church or the state. “

Treasury Secretary Paschal Donohoe said his lasting memory of Ms. Finucane was at her newspaper-covered studio table. He wondered how order could come from something that looked so messy, but it always did.

She had a deep fluency, great work ethic and a professional attitude, he told Morning Ireland.

“It reminded me of how much we have changed as a country.”

Finucane was born in Dublin in 1950. She first studied architecture at Bolton Street College of Technology. She later turned to the media and joined the national broadcaster in 1974 as a continuity announcer.

In her early years she worked as a presenter for the radio book Paper Chase and later as a reporter for Day by Day. In 1979 she presented the Women Today program.

When Gay Byrne retired in 1999, she took over his early morning radio show to showcase The Marian Finucane Show, and then switched to morning broadcasts on Saturday and Sunday.

Out of the ordinary

Aonghus McAnally said at the Newstalk Breakfast: “She had an extraordinary ability to get the best out of people, her empathy and people were open to her.

“What a pioneer she was for women on the radio.

“She was a listener and had curiosity, empathy and a sense of humor and had no problems making fun of herself.

“The broadcasting landscape in Ireland has changed with Gay Byrne and Marian Finucane. It was an inspiration for so many young women who wanted to join the radio. “

On the same program, communications expert Terry Prone said Ms. Finucane will be remembered most for the “absolute sense” in the way she approached an interview.

“She was very much the representative of the ordinary man and woman,” she said.

“She had an amazing ability to create circumstances in which people rose. People became more confident and told her too much.

“Her interview with her good friend Nuala O Faolain was terrifying, she was empathetic, but she wasn’t overly sympathetic. It must have been very difficult. “

The broadcaster Joe Duffy also praised Finucane’s “empathy, her voice, her compassion, the trust that people had in her”.

Duffy told Newstalk Breakfast that he didn’t know her party politics because she asked the questions so the audience could form their own opinion.

“People felt that they would get a fair hearing from her. People had an instinctive trust in their voice. Her anger, her feelings were real, her contempt was real when it came, ”he said.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern said the Marian Finucane program was “a program you would participate in because you thought you had a good opportunity to present your case.”

He said: “In difficult times, the program was Marian’s. She had that calm voice. You could clearly see that she was watching an issue throughout the week, she knew exactly what was going on, she sounded very relaxed, but it was incredibly detailed. “

“Made a Mark”

Noeline Blackwell, head of the Dublin Rape Crisis Center, told Newstalk that Finucane “was a pioneer when it came to women’s issues and pioneered the world of broadcasting.”

President Michael D. Higgins made a speech Thursday evening after the announcement. He said the country had lost a “highly regarded, trustworthy, and very beloved broadcaster” that was central to their profession.

“Many will remember the wisdom and sensitivity with which Marian Finucane led discussions and confrontations between different voices on the controversial issues of the day,” he said.

“It was one of the first examples of those looking for adequate representation of women on the radio.”

Dee Forbes, general manager of RTÉ, described her as a person “with immense skills; A well-known name, she was primarily a stubborn journalist with the eagerness to break new ground. “

During her career, Finucane “addressed the big social problems of the day with command and insight”.

“She was highly qualified and has had an outstanding career in television as well as a significant charity in Africa. Ireland lost a unique voice. RTÉ has ​​lost a beloved colleague. “

