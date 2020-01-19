advertisement

Jonas Brothers – What To Do For A Man republic

Jonas Brothers’ new single “What A Man Gotta Do” has been the runner-up to BTS’s new “Black Swan” in the US iTunes sales charts since Friday.

“What A Man Gotta Do” reversed the chopping order on Sunday evening. It is number 1 in the table from the press date at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday.

The BTS song is now # 2, while Eminem’s “Godzilla (with Juice WRLD)” is # 3. Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” and Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights (with Ed Sheeran)” follow on # 4 and # 5, respectively.

“What A Man Gotta Do” also has a hot start on the radio. it debuts at number 29 on the Mediabase Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary charts.

