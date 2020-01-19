advertisement

Jonas Brothers – What To Do For A Man republic

Jonas Brothers’ new single “What A Man Gotta Do” has been the runner-up to BTS’s new “Black Swan” in the US iTunes sales charts since Friday.

“What A Man Gotta Do” reversed the chopping order on Sunday evening. It is number 1 in the table from the press date at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday.

advertisement

The BTS song is now # 2, while Eminem’s “Godzilla (with Juice WRLD)” is # 3. Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey” and Eminem’s “Those Kinda Nights (with Ed Sheeran)” follow on # 4 and # 5, respectively.

“What A Man Gotta Do” also has a hot start on the radio. it debuts at number 29 on the Mediabase Pop and Hot Adult Contemporary charts.

Brian Cantor is the chief editor of Headline Planet. Since 2002 he has been a leading reporter in the fields of music, film, television and sports.

Brian’s report has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, The New Yorker and The Fader – and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor (at) headlineplanet.com.

You may also like

advertisement