It will probably not surprise our readers that this view of one of the main roads in Derby has been completely transformed since the taking of this pretty photo.

And we wonder how many readers can recognize the location?

It is the Osmaston road photographed just before the First World War around 1912.

The view looks far away from downtown then, with what was then Bloomfield Street on the left.

You can just see the junction with rue Reginald at the far right of the photo.

Note the electric tram that goes up the road to the city center and the ladies and young boys in period attire.

One of the young boys seems to be pushing a hand cart and we expect him to wait for the tram to pass before crossing the road – which would certainly be much more difficult in today’s traffic!

Osmaston Road at its junction with Bloomfield Close and Reginald Street, Derby, in 2019

The ivy-covered house at the corner of Bloomfield Street is long gone. The road is now called Bloomfield Close and leads to Oriel Court.

Before large parts of the area were demolished, Bloomfield Street joined Osmaston Road with London Road, now just the end of the road where it joins London Road.

This area of ​​Derby was the scene of a destructive bombing in 1940.

A number of bombs fell in the tight-mesh area of ​​the terraced accommodation starting at the top of Canal Street, damaging Queen’s Hall and cutting a diagonal strip across the parish to the top of Bloomfield Street, where it knocked over a stone wall outside Derby High School for Girls and did some damage to Reginald Street School across the road.

We wonder how many of our readers also remember that there used to be a police station on Bloomfield Street.

.

