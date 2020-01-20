advertisement

Now here is a familiar view – surrounded by an unknown view.

The familiar sight is the robust tower of the Sainte-Marguerite church, but it is surrounded by buildings that have long since disappeared.

In fact, to get the same view of the tower today, you have to stand in the middle of one of the city’s busiest crossroads, with several traffic lanes booming.

However, when the photograph was taken, around 1900, Church Gate was a narrow lane that continued in front of the church, which meant that you could walk there from the clock tower without risking your life for cross Burley’s Way or brave a walk. the underpass.

The buildings on the right stood in front of the Sainte-Marguerite cemetery and presbytery.

Church Gate, Leicester, circa 1900 with St Margaret’s Church in the background

These were overturned at the beginning of the last century.

The gable building, just to the left of the church, survived considerably longer and can be seen in mid-20th century photographs before succumbing to the demolition ball.

Notice the tram lines and the ornate gas wall supports.

