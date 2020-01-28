advertisement

WASHINGTON (ABC News) – With the start of impeachment proceedings against the Senate in the second week, the White House has become embroiled in a split reality.

While the process overshadows all of Washington’s other political lines, the government has spurred a series of events aimed at introducing a president who focuses on his presidential agenda, even though Capitol Hill is still dealing with the impeachment issue ,

Even so, the President has made no effort to hide the fact that he is paying close attention to the Senate impeachment process, and has often chirped to insist on his innocence and beat up the Democrats.

Last week, when the President attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and met with other world leaders, government officials praised the President for his focus on the business of the American people.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was asked about the White House messaging strategy in Fox News last week and said the president’s actions speak for themselves.

“This president keeps working, this president doesn’t stop working,” said Grisham in an interview. “I don’t even think that messages are needed. He’s on the road every day. … So he keeps working, that’s fine. They keep shouting impeachment, that’s fine.”

On Friday, an official told reporters a photo of a television screen titled “Priorities,” on which Fox News and Fox Business news reported and reported the president’s appearance at CNN’s March for Life anti-abortion event MSNBC reported the impeachment process in the Senate.

And at the start of the second week process, the President will implement his long-awaited and belated Middle East plan and keep his promise by signing the revised agreement between the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Monday started with the hastily arranged visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political competitor Benny Gantz to agree with the President’s decision to publish his peace plan.

(Courtesy of ABC News) Eric Herschmann speaks in the Senate during impeachment against President Donald Trump on January 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The government had previously postponed the implementation of the plan due to political uncertainties in Israel, but a source familiar with the process said the president had decided in recent weeks that this was the right time to release the plan. According to the official, the reason for the publication of the plan is based on the hope that the Israeli people will gather around the plan regardless of the election result.

In the past three years of elaboration, the plan was a closely guarded document, produced under the direction of the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kusher, and was seen in its entirety by only a handful of administrators.

The president announced that he would announce the plan on Tuesday at 12 noon to maximize potential reporting before the impeachment process returns to the meeting at 1:00 p.m. It provides another example of television reporting to the White House, split between the impeachment process, which the President has described as “hoax”, and an important announcement by the President.

The introduction will also take place just a few weeks before a critical election in Israel. However, the government denies that the publication of the plan is in any way a political gift to Netanyahu. A senior official referred to Gantz’s invitation to the White House to counter the criticism.

On Wednesday, the president will celebrate one of his greatest political achievements with the signing of the USMCA trade plan to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the previous trilateral trade deal that Trump has long termed “the worst trade deal”. The new deal has now become ratified by both the United States and Mexico, and Canada is expected to follow suit in the coming weeks.

He will also leave on Thursday to promote commercial success with a trip to a manufacturing facility in Warren, Michigan.

The President has planned two campaign events this week where he can openly express his disappointments in front of two enthusiastic fans. His Thursday rally in Des Moines, Iowa, will be directly involved in the conversation before the nation’s first meetings take place.

Although it is unclear whether the impeachment process will continue next week, the President said last week that he was unwilling to postpone his plans to provide the Union State’s address on February 4.

If Trump has to give the annual presidential speech against the background of an impeachment process, he will be the second president to take up this special split-screen moment. President Bill Clinton made his speech on the state of the Union in 1999 as part of his own impeachment process.

