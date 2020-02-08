advertisement

WGA members overwhelmingly agreed to a number of demands that would bring the guild’s upcoming talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) into their ongoing conflict with Hollywood agencies and packaging fees.

The new requirements were approved in a vote for the first step of the negotiation process for the minimum basic agreement (MBA). The number of votes ranged from 3,028 for yes (91%) to 308 for no (9%). This includes a requirement that studios only negotiate with agencies that have reached agreement with the guild. In 2017, 1,557 members voted yes (96%) and 69 voted no (4%).

The request was included as part of a list of requests that WGA West President David A. Goodman and WGA East President Beau Willimon sent to members last week to be used in a few months for negotiations on a mutual negotiation agreement permit. Other demands on the list included expanding the types of streaming shows and films that are subject to a minimum wage, increasing this minimum wage, increasing the contribution to the guild’s health and pension funds, and increasing anti-discrimination protection to promote various Attitudes and benefits pay equity.

advertisement

Also read: Gersh signs agreement with WGA to resume representation of Hollywood writers

“The 2020 MBA negotiations will take place in the context of an expanding media industry with record profits,” said Goodman and Willimon in the memo sent to members. “The overall goal of our negotiating committee is to build on the success of previous contracts and to ensure that authors get their fair share of the proceeds from the content they create.”

However, the need for the agency agreement is related to the recent surge in contracts between the guild and medium-sized full-service talent agencies. In recent weeks, Gersh, APA, and Innovative Artists have signed agreements to expire packaging fees – payments from a studio to an agency in exchange for packaging talent for a project that the guild calls a “conflict of interest”. until July 2021.

While the WGA memo does not directly mention packaging fees or the conflict, an agreement by the studios to only work with studios that have agreed to remove these fees would put tremendous pressure on top agencies such as CAA, UTA and WME, of whom flatly refused to cut packaging fees and are now preparing for legal disputes against the guild in two duel processes.

Also read: Innovative artists sign agreement with Writers Guild of America

The guild hopes that a federal court will rule that packaging fees violate federal labor law, while the three leading agencies argue that the WGA is involved in an “illegal boycott” by thousands of its members ending their opposition to packaging fees. The boycott charge was the reason why AMPTP President Carol Lombardini rejected WGA’s request to reopen the current collective agreement in March last year to add a clause prohibiting AMPTP-affiliated businesses from doing business to work with agencies that have not signed a new agreement with the guild.

“The companies have come to the conclusion that in order to accept your proposal, they will have to take part in a group boycott against talent agencies that is not approved by the guild,” Lombardini wrote in a letter to the WGA last spring. “We believe that this would expose you, the WGA, and individual authors to a significant liability risk for antitrust violations, including triple damage claims. The companies also face violations of federal labor law and state laws. “

In the upcoming talks between AMPTP and WGA – as well as other Hollywood guilds – several studios are looking for new films, TV shows and other content for new streaming services such as HBO Max, Peacock and Disney +. The agreements reached in the new collective agreements will make a decisive contribution to how actors, directors, authors and other crew members are compensated for their work on these new programs.

Also read: Is the Writers Guild of America’s Standoff starting to thaw with agencies?

Read the full list of requirements below:

2020 MBA PATTERN OF DEMAND

COMPENSATION AND REMAINING ITEMS

• Increase the minimum compensation in all areas.

• Expand bespoke programs for new media that are subject to an MBA minimum.

• Troubleshoot team writing issues.

• Eliminate inequalities in compensation.

• Increase protection against unpaid work.

• Improve residual quantities for reuse markets.

PENSION PLAN AND HEALTH FUND

• Increase the contributions to the pension fund and health insurance.

PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS AND EMPLOYMENT PROTECTION

• Strengthen protection for screenwriters.

• Strengthen protection for comedy writers.

• Strengthen protection for writers who are hired and compensated for each episode.

• Provide paid family vacation for writers.

• Take anti-discrimination measures, including preventing harassment and promoting equal pay.

• Signatory companies undertake to negotiate only with agents approved by the WGA as franchisors.

• Change and expand all referee lists.

All 15 EGOT winners, from Audrey Hepburn to John Legend (photos)



Richard Rodgers, Composer (1902-1979)

Emmy : Outstanding Performance in Original Composed Music, “Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years” (1962)

grammy : Best exhibition album, “The Sound of Music” (1960); Best Original Cast Show Album, “No Strings” (1962)

Oscar : Best song “It could also be spring” from “State Fair” (1945)

Tony : three for “South Pacific” (1950); one each for “The King and I” (1952), “The Sound of Music” (1960) and “No Strings” (1962)

Helen Hayes, Actress (1900 – 1993)

Emmy : Best Actress, “Schlitz Playhouse of Stars: No Chance” (1953)

grammy : Best Voice Recording, “Great American Documents” (1977)

Oscar : Best Actress “The Sin of Madelon Claudet” (1932); Best Supporting Actress “Airport” (1970)

Tony : Best Actress in a Drama, “Happy Birthday” (1947); Best Actress in a Drama, “Time Remembered” (1958)

Rita Moreno , Actress (1931 -)

Emmy : Supporting actress, variety or music, “The Muppet Show” (1977); Actress for a single appearance in a comedy or drama, “The Rockford Files” (1978)

grammy : Best Record for Children, “The Electric Compan” (1972)

Oscar : Best Supporting Actress, “West Side Story” (1961)

Tony : Best Supporting Actress in One Piece, “The Ritz” (1975) Getty Images

John Gielgud , Actor (1904 – 2000)

Emmy : Best Actor in a Miniseries or Special “Summer’s Lease (1991)

grammy : Best Spoken World Album, “Ages of Man” (1979)

Oscar : Best Supporting Actor, “Arthur” (1981)

Tony : Outstanding Foreign Society, “The Importance of Being Serious” (1948); Best Director of a Drama, “Big Fish, Little Fish” (1961) Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn , Actress (1929 – 1993)

Emmy : Best Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, “Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn” (1993)

grammy : Best Spoken Word Album for Children, “Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales” (1994)

Oscar : Best Actress, “Roman Holiday” (1953)

Tony : Best Actress in a Drama, “Ondine” (1954)

Marvin Hamlisch , Composer (1944-2012)

Emmy : Four prizes, two for “Barbra: The Concert” (1995) and one for “AFI’s 100 Years … 100 Movies” (1999) and “Timeless: Live in Concert” (2001)

grammy : Four awards in 1974, including the best new artist, the song of the year (“The Way We Were”), the best album of the original score (“The Way We Were”) and the best pop instrumental performance (“The Entertainer” )

Oscar : Best dramatic original score and song, “The Way We Were” (1973) and best adapted score, “The Sting” (1973)

Tony : Best Music Score, “A Chorus Line” (1976) Getty Images

Jonathan Tunick, Music director and composer (1938 -)

Emmy : Musical Direction, “Night of 100 Stars” (1982)

grammy : Best Instrumental Arrangement for Vocals, Cleo Laines “Nobody is Alone” (1988)

Oscar : Best Adapted Score, “A Little Night Music” (1977)

Tony : Best Orchestrations, “Titanic” (1977) Getty Images

Mel Brooks , Interpreter, author and director (1926 -)

Emmy : Best Writing in Variety, “The Sid Caesar”, “Imogene Coca”, “Carl Reiner”, “Howard Morris Special” (1967); three awards for the best guest actor in a comedy, “Mad About You” (1997-99)

grammy : Best spoken comedy album, “The 2000 year old man in 2000” (1998); Best long form music video, “Recording ‘The Producers'” (2002); Best Musical Show Album, “The Producers” (2002)

Oscar : Best Original Screenplay, “The Producers” (1968)

Tony : Best Musical, Original Score and Book of a Musical, “The Producers” (2001) Getty Images

Mike Nichols, Performer, director and producer (1931 – 2014)

Emmy : Best director of the mini series, film or special, “Wit” (2001); Best Made for Television Movie, “Joke” (2001); Best director of mini-series, films or specials, “Angels in America” ​​(2004); Best Mini Series, “Angels in America” ​​(2004)

grammy : Best Comedy Show, “An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May” (1961)

Oscar : Best Director, “The Graduate” (1967)

Tony : Best director of a play, “Barefoot in the Park” (1964), “Luv” and “The Odd Couple” (1965), “Plaza Suite” (1968), “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” (1972), “The Real Thing “(1984),” Death of a Seller “(2012); Best Musical, “Annie” (1977); Best piece, “The Real Thing” (1984); Best Director of a Musical, “Monty Pythons Spamalot” (2005) Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg , Interpreter and producer (1955 -)

Emmy : Best Special Class Special, “Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel” (2002); Best Talk Show Host “The View” (2009)

grammy : Best comedy recording, “Whoopi Goldberg: Original Broadway Show Recording” (1985)

Oscar : Best Supporting Actress, “Ghost” (1990)

Tony : Best Musical (production), “Thoroughly Modern Millie” (2002) Getty Images

Scott Rudin , Producer (1958 -)

Emmy : Best Children’s Program “He Makes Me Dance” (1984)

grammy : Best Music Theater Album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012)

Oscar : Best Picture, “No Country for Old Men” (2007)

Tony : 12 awards for the production of the musicals “Passion” (1994) and “The Book of Mormon” (2012) and the pieces “Copenhagen” (2000), “Doubt” (2005), “The History Boys” (2006), “God of Carnage (2009), Fences (2010), Death of a Salesman (2012), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2015), Skylight (2015) Die Menschen” (2016) and “Ein Blick from the bridge “(2016) Getty Images

Robert Lopez , Composer (1975 -)

Emmy : Best genre and composition, “Wonder Pets” (2008, 2010)

grammy : Best music theater album, “The Book of Mormon” (2012); Best Compilation Soundtrack, “Frozen” (2015), Best Song for Visual Media, “Let It Go” from “Frozen” (2015)

Oscar : Best Original Title, “Let It Go” from “Frozen” (2014)

Tony : Best Score, “Avenue Q” (2004); Best musical score and book, “The Book of Mormon” (2011) Getty Images

John Legend, Songwriter and producer (1978-) Emmy: Outstanding live variety special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” Grammy: Best New Artist (2005); Best R&B album, “Get Lifted” (2005); Best R&B vocals, “Ordinary People” (2005); Best Male R&B Vocals, “Heaven” (2006); Best R&B Duo or Best Group, “Family Affair” (2006); Best R&B Vocalist or Group, “Stay With Me by the Sea” (2008); Best R&B album “Wake Up!” (2010); Best R&B song, “Shine” (2010); Best R&B vocals, “Hang On in There” (2010); Best song for the visual medium “Glory” (2015) Oscar: Best original song, “Glory” by “Selma” (2014) Tony: Best Play Revival producer, “August Wilson’s Jitney” (2017)

Andrew Lloyd Webber , Composer and producer Emmy: Outstanding Live Variety Special, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Grammy: Best Instrumentation Album, “Evita” (1980); Best Instrumentation Album, “Cats” (1983); Best contemporary composition, “Lloyd Webber: Requiem” (1985) Oscar: Best original song “You Must Love Me” by “Evita” (1996) Tony: Best Score, “Evita” (1980); Best Score, “Cats” (1983); Best result, “Sunset Boulevard” (1995)

Tim Rice, Copywriter and producer Emmy: Outstanding live variety special “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” Grammy: Best Instrumentation Album, “Evita” (1980); Song of the Year and Song for Film or TV, “A Whole New World” (1993); Best album for children, “Aladdin” (1993); Best cast album, “Aida” (2000) Oscar: Best original song “A Whole New World” by “Aladdin” (1992); “Can You Feel Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” (1994); “You Must Love Me” from “Evita” (1996) Tony: Best book and best score, “Evita” (1980); Best result, “Aida” (2000)

Previous slide

Next slide

Few entertainers have received Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards

advertisement