advertisement

The WGA also joined “Watchmen”, “Barry” and “Chernobyl” and made the network the big TV winner of the night.

It’s February and while the road to Emmys looks more like a road with minimal maintenance than a road from FasTrak to the trophy city, there seems to be a series that stands out from the competition.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) gave HBO’s “Succession” a final boost on Saturday night. The show won for both the drama series and the sequel to a drama series. It is the latest in a long line of major wins in the winter season of the TV awards for the black dramedy, which revolves around the sneaky, power-hungry Roy family.

advertisement

After winning a single Emmy Award in September – for Jesse Armstrong’s first season’s final script – an outstanding second season of “Succession” has won both the Golden Globes and the PGA Awards.

However, “Succession” was not the only series that caused a stir at the WGA Awards, which took place in two ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York City.

connected

connected

HBO’s “Watchmen” received the award for a new series, an award for the adaptation led by Damon Lindelof, which went well with the Directors Guild of America Award from director Nicole Kassell for her work on the first episode of the series, “It’s Summer and We “Harmonizes. We have no more ice. “

The victories signal a possible changing of the guard at the Emmy Awards 2020, especially if “Game of Thrones” has left the competition. The conclusion of the most award-winning series in Emmy’s history leads to a very open category. Only two of the previous Outstanding Drama Series winners – Hulus “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the last season of Showtime “Homeland” – are eligible for the competition.

HBO had a great night across the board: “Barry” won the comedy series, the first in this category, and “Chernobyl” added another feather to its cap to ensure a long shape of the original. It is the latest award in a stunning run for the limited series that has been recognized by the Emmys, Golden Globes, DGA, PGA and SAG.

As if that weren’t enough, creator Craig Mazin also had the best line of the evening and called his wife “sometimes the Cinemax of women”, effectively surpassing a previous writer’s acceptance speech that his wife called “the HBO of women” , “

Although Netflix’s “Dead to Me” promised cold consolation for a first season, which was largely overlooked by the award winners, she won the episode comedy award for the writing by creator Liz Feldman in the pilot episode. But it could lead to warm and blurry feelings for the show when season two arrives, most likely before the end of Emmy eligibility on May 31.

The remaining WGA TV prices had little impact in the long run. They won HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”, FXs “Fosse / Verdon” and Fox’s “The Simpsons”.

But Netflix scored two of the evening’s nicest surprises in the form of awards for Ryan O’Connell’s “Special” in the “New Media” category and a big win for “I think you should go with Tim Robinson” in the comedy show – Sketch series, probably the funniest show on TV.

So sit back and enjoy the Oscar weekend next weekend, take a day off and celebrate the end of the film’s award season. Then join us back to begin the long walk to Emmy Night.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement