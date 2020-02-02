advertisement

The contractually agreed Oscar season had an impact on the award ceremony this weekend.

The strangely shortened awards season continues to affect the weekly awards shows, as the weekend before the Oscar broadcast includes both the lengthy WGA Awards on Saturday and the BAFTAs on Sunday. This sent most BAFTA nominees to the WGA Awards in New York on their way to London.

This forced the WGA to announce both narrative film awards early in the evening when the author of “Jojo Rabbit”, Taika Waititi, Steve Zaillian for “The Irishman” and the author and director of “Little Women”, Greta Gerwig for ” Adapted Screenplay ”defeated. Her partner, Noah Baumbach, also went home empty-handed for his original screenplay “Marriage Story” and lost to “Parasite”.

Oscar voters have their ballots in their hands (they are due on Tuesday). For the Oscar for the adapted screenplay, it is a close race between “Jojo Rabbit” and “Little Women”, both of whom have been nominated for the best screenplay.

SAG Ensemble winner “Parasite” continued its winning streak with the WGAs and beat DGA and PGA winners “1917” in a category for which Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” was out of the question. (Tarantino never joined the WGA.) It is the first time that a foreign language original film has won the WGA award.

Bong accepted the award in New York and said, “I just checked to see if the envelopes weren’t swapped.” For the original screenplay Oscar, it’s still Tarantino versus Bong.

And on the documentary side, the writer / director Alex Gibney, although he was nominated for two screenplays, won for HBO’s “The Inventor: Out of the Blood in Silicon Valley” before “Citizen K.” Neither is nominated for an Oscar.

Nancy Meyers received the Laurel Award for screenwriting. She thanked studio bosses Sherry Lansing, Amy Pascal and Sue Kroll for supporting their films – “they saw what I saw in my work and that’s what we all need” – as “the men all Women encouraged me as did the men who said no to me. Women understood that films with women at the center could be successful. ”Their films (which cost more than $ 1 billion worldwide) were not for weapons, dinosaurs, magicians, fast cars, spacecraft or people who fly, she emphasized.

Meyers followed with a funny story about a male studio manager who fell asleep during her pitching for Rome com “Baby Boom” with her then partner Charles Meyers. “Women have never done that before,” she said. “Being a screenwriter was the best job I could ever have imagined. Screenwriting is an ever-present romantic adventure, but like any romance, it can be difficult and painful. But when can I find out? It is a thrill that is second to none. “

WGA President David Goodman praised the “conflict-free” agencies that signed with the guild and admitted that a strike may be imminent as negotiations begin with the alliance of film and television producers. “We will negotiate in a very strong position,” he said.

Bombshell scriptwriter Charles Randolph accepted the Paul Selvin Award and said, “Writing is the best tool available to find shit.”

